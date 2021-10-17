WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Becky Martin: Owner, attorney and veteran

Becky Martin is the owner and an attorney of the family and divorce law firm Martin and Wagner, P.A. She has been studying law since 2005 and has always known she wanted to be a lawyer ever since she was little and watched Law and Order on television.
“I started watching Law and Order when it first came out and it was a highlight of my week,” she said.
Martin started with her firm in 2007 as an associate attorney for Cathy Wagner. In 2011, Martin was made a partner with Wagner and Susan Mundahl and bought 1/3 ownership. In 2011, Mandahl left the firm and it was renamed with Martin in the name “Martin and Wagner, P.A.” Wagner had become sick with cancer in mid-2013 and Martin bought her out.
“I bought her out of her shares, all but one share she left to me in her last will and testament, and she passed away in August 2014,” Martin said. “She purposely held on to one share at her passing so that I could keep my promise to her that I do not ever want to change the name of the law firm in her loving memory. Cathy was my mentor and I will forever be grateful for all she taught me so I want her name to remain.”
Martin knew she wanted to practice in a law firm with a team by her side. Martin and Wagner P.A has four attorneys in family law, estate planning and criminal defense, two full-time paralegals and one part-time administrator.
“I always knew that I never wanted to be a solo practitioner, I always wanted to work in a law office with other attorneys and support staff in order to bounce ideas off of and share a camaraderie of the law,” Martin said.
She didn’t realize she would be a family law attorney when she was first studying law. She originally thought she would be a criminal defense lawyer when she entered college. One of her first jobs as an attorney was as a family law attorney and there she realized that was what she wanted to do.
Martin was drawn to “helping people. Actually helping people get through the day” with family law.
In her junior year of undergrad in college Martin also joined the Army Reserves, from 1999 to 2007. She was in military intelligence and stationed out of the psychological operations unit in Arden Hills. Martin found while in basic training in the military intelligence area that she was surrounded by both men and women, which carried into her career as a family law attorney where the demographics are evenly split.
“When we were in basic training the woman’s barracks were cleaner,” Martin joked.
When Sept. 11, 2001 hit, and Martin was in Advanced Individual Training (AIT) and could not get home. Her entrance into law school was delayed a year because of this and she took a job at a law firm instead before going into law school.
There were certain aspects of the law that law school had not prepared her for though.
“The heartbreak,” Martin said. “There is always in a dispute a winner and a loser, but in a way, they are both losing because they can’t agree. The worst is when the children suffer... And the emotional toll it takes to get everyone through the day.”
As an attorney, she tries to help all sides, but she tries to also be child-focused.
“We understand, being child-focused, that they might not be husband and wife anymore, but they will always be mom and dad,” Martin said. “So the more civil and amicable you can make the divorce, you are setting them up to co-parent in the future.”
After their office manager left a few years ago, Martin also took on the role during the weekends.
“I realized I really need to know the ins and outs of my own business,” Martin said. “It’s only a part-time job though.”
Martin shared some advice she had for women looking to go into her field. “They would need to be prepared for the emotional toll the job takes,” She said. “You’re dealing with so many people, personalities and unique families. Every case is different.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.