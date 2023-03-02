Wheels on the bus go round and round on 8 daily routes for area school bus driver
Buy Now

(Photo by Jeffrey Hage)

Loren Hafterson has driven a school bus in Monticello since 2011. He was the manager of a co-op in Dayton for 28 years.

Bus drivers are a crucial link in the education chain.

They’re so much more than drivers; they are responsible for a community’s most precious cargo.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments