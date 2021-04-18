WH Tree Services, a subsidiary of Wright-Hennepin, will be hosting free seminars about Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) on Tuesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 22.
Jeff Palmer, ISA certified arborist from Gertens, will present four identical seminars on the impact of the EAB larvae on Ash trees in this area, how to identify an EAB infested Ash tree and how to treat it.
The EAB seminars will be held in a webinar format online via GoToMeeting. Two sessions will be held each day. One from 3 to 4 p.m. and one from 5 to 6 p.m. Use the link below to register. Those who register will be emailed the meeting link a few days before the seminar. Sign up online at bit.ly/EAB-signup-form or call 763-477-3000.
WH Tree Services provides tree trimming, treatment and removal services, as well as right-of-way tree trimming. It is a sister company under the umbrella of Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association, which is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. It is headquartered in Rockford.
