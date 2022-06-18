Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association (WH) has awarded $25,600 in scholarships to 20 local students to help them continue their education. WH began awarding scholarships to local students in 1988. Now in its 34th year, the cooperative has awarded more than $645,000.
The scholarship fund was created after a state law was passed allowing unclaimed capital credits to be put into an education fund. In addition to unclaimed capital credits, contributions were made from the Wright-Hennepin Holding Company. This allows WH to invest in the area’s youth without impacting electric rates.
WH local school scholarship
WH provides one scholarship to each school in its electric service area to award to an outstanding student pursuing higher education. The scholarship winners are selected by the school themselves. WH also offers one “at-large” scholarship for students who are homeschooled or attend a school neighboring WH’s electric service territory. The following 18 recipients received a WH local school scholarship this year: Madigan Kuser, Annandale HS; Elisabeth Grack, Buffalo HS; Grant Grochow, Dassel-Cokato HS; Joshua McMahan, Delano HS; Cambria Whiteis, Heritage Christian Academy; Emma Matheson, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted HS; Katherine Brandt, Maple Grove HS; Olivia LaTour, Maple Lake HS; Caden Peterson, Monticello HS; Grace Knooihuizen, Orono HS; Madelyn Thom, Osseo HS; Sophia Brun, Rockford HS; Brianna Good, Rogers HS; John Marquette, St. Michael-Albertville HS; Ethan Domjahn, Watertown- Mayer HS; Harshini Bellamkonda, Wayzata HS; Sara Brown, Wright Technical Center; and Sam Mahr, home school (at-large scholarship)
Edward R. Slebiska Memorial Lineworker Scholarship
Each year, the Edward R. Slebiska Scholarship is awarded in the name of the cooperative’s first CEO to individuals planning to become electric lineworkers. During his time as CEO, Slebiska helped the cooperative bring reliable and affordable electricity to rural Wright County and Western Hennepin County. The recipient of the 2022 Edward R. Slebiska Memorial Lineworker Scholarship is Trenton Evjen from Dassel-Cokato High School.
Basin Electric Scholarship
Basin Electric Power Cooperative annually awards a scholarship to its distribution cooperative members. Basin is one of WH’s wholesale power suppliers, and is headquartered in Bismarck, N.D. The member recipient of this year’s Basin Electric Scholarship is Lauren Nelson from Maple Grove High School.
