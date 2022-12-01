The West Suburban Grief Coalition, an organization that serves the west Minneapolis suburbs with grief support, is undergoing leadership change after Alva Benson’s retirement following almost 30 years of service. Going forward, Harley Feldman and Lisa Seward Perry will share the duties of leading WSGC and “carrying forward [Alva’s] mission”.

Both Feldman and Seward Perry have experience as members of the SWGC, as well as being group facilitators.

