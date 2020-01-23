Welcoming the Wonders of Winter in Maple Grove
The annual Wonder of Winter event will be Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Park of Maple Grove. Some of the activities include kicksledding, snowshoeing and wagon rides. (File photo by Alicia Miller)

 Alicia Miller

Get ready for some outdoor winter fun. The annual Wonders of Winter event is set for Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Park of Maple Grove, 12000 Central Park Way in Maple Grove.

Outside at Central Park there will be several opportunities for outdoor winter activities. Try some kicksledding or snowshoeing, take a wagon ride around the park, take a look at the fat tire bike demos, eat some s’mores by fires, watch an ice performance, do some ice skating on the Central Park Loop, and watch an ice sculpture appear from a block of plain ice.

Inside the main building, find a storyteller, kids activities hot food and hot drinks.

The Wonders of Winter event is free and open to the public.

This event is presented Maple Grove Parks and Recreation.

