Despite temperatures soaring into the high 90s, young people from around the area gathered to rally against racism on June 8 in Maple Grove. The event ran from noon to 7 p.m., starting at Rice Lake Elementary School where participants gathered for a march down the streets to the Town Green and band shell.
The event was in honor of George Floyd, who was killed last month while in Minneapolis police custody. Three officers face charges in his death.
Students from Maple Grove Senior High School’s REAL Talk group organized the event. REAL Talk is a multiracial student leadership group, which works to build racial consciousness through discussions about race, culture and social justice.
Chris Owusu, MGSH Class of 2021, was one of the organizers. “It started with me and my friend Gabby Gworlekaju (‘20) and Jaegar Cossette (‘21) talking about what we can do to show the black community that Maple Grove has its support because most of Maple Grove is white people and we decided that they had stayed silent long enough, therefore we needed to create an event to show that the white people living here are going to be loud and proud and stand for what is right,” he said.
REAL Talk advisors Audra Stevenson and Jonathan Richmond were also part of the planning. “It couldn’t have happened without them,” Owusu said.
Owusu said one of the goals they hoped to accomplish with the rally was for all “the white people living here will gain the ability to start the conversations and no longer sit in silence.”
Planning took less than a week. “We originally planned it for June 3 but that was before we gave the city time to block off roads and before we had a set agenda,” Owusu said, “So they needed more time to inform the community that roads would be closed and we needed time to form an event agenda, so we moved it from last Wednesday to this Monday (five days later).”
June 8 arrived, and so did the community. Owusu estimates around 700 people showed up to march from Rice Lake Elementary to the Maple Grove Town Green where participants heard from speakers, singers, poets and more. There was even an area to express feelings with sidewalk chalk.
“I had some special performers in mind because they had been present and vocal in past events regarding police brutality as well as being very vocal amongst the black community, therefore I saw them fit to perform,” he said. “Anyone from REAL Talk who wanted to perform was allowed and we did open mic moments so anyone in the audience who had something to say was heard. It just happened at different points in the day. It was important that we heard everyone’s voice.”
Owusu shared a few of the messages he took away from the event.
“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon” - Jessica Westberg.
“Are you tired?... not tired due to the heat, tired of being asked to straighten your hair because it’s a distraction at work, tired of hearing white friends say ‘it’s okay because I have a black friend’, tired of being afraid to just breathe.[etc]Why can’t I breathe. Let me breathe” - anonymous
“If dismantling your privilege makes u uncomfortable, you don’t deserve it and are racist. Because you are complacent in not doing anything to help the fight for equality. And honestly I’m all for calling out people who are silent. If you’re still friends with someone who is racist. Or says the ‘N’ word. What message are you sending to your black friends.” - anonymous
“This movement can’t be a two week trend. We have to adjust our lifestyle to actively be anti-racist. Some of my friends say they’re tired of this movement because the ‘trend is over’ but have been doing the renegade dance for months? So tell me what ‘trends’ are you saying are OK?”- anonymous
“There’s a road we must travel, lost so many on the way, but the riches will be plenty, worth the price we had to pay” - Kennedy Brown (from the musical Hairspray)
Owusu said he was proud of everyone that came in support and the event made an impact and it made him proud.
“It brought me to tears,” he added. “I was so proud to call Maple Grove my city because I know they had my back. So I can vouch for this community and my black community because we are one. Of course there will always be the bad eggs but you can’t control how they act you can only control the way you act and know who is with you and against you. [Because] those are your people.”
There is one message Owusu wants to share after the rally.
“We are one. We are all one people and we all deserve the same love.”
