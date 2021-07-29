Wayne Olfert has volunteered to serve at the Rockford River Days community celebration for 30 years. However, he has not had much time to peek at the River Days Parade.
That is about to change. The River Days Committee has picked Olfert to serve as Grand Marshal for the Sunday, Aug. 15, parade. The start time for the parade is noon. The parade will step off on Walnut Street near Wright-Hennepin Electric, head east to Ash Street, swing north to Cedar Street, head south on Maple Street back to Walnut Street and then swing north on Main Street to Riverside Park.
River Days events will run from 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, through 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15.
In an interview, Olfert said he could not give details about the River Days Parade because he was always busy at the Our Father’s Lutheran Church food booth. Volunteers at the booth were occupied with food preparations during the parade to get ready to serve hungry spectators after the parade.
Asked why he was chosen to serve as Grand Marshal, he said his lengthy career as a volunteer in the Rockford community might be the reason. He has been involved in a lot of things at Our Father’s Church, including service on the church council. Also, he has served as a youth baseball and softball coach for the Rockford Area Athletic Association. For a number of years, he served as a member of the city of Rockford Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I always have enjoyed doing what I could,” Olfert said.
His commitment to community service evolved naturally from his dedication to his family. He has been married to Janet for 43 years. Together they have three daughters, Angela, Alison and Amber. All three live in the Rockford area where, with their spouses, they are raising five Olfert grandchildren.
Olfert met Janet in Rapid City, South Dakota, where he was studying to be an electrical engineer at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. They were married in 1978. A job with Control Data prompted Olfert to bring his new wife to the Twin Cities area in January 1979. Siemens bought his division at Control Data. From there he went to United Health Care. Now he is back at Siemens. At age 66, he still is working.
His hobbies are his children and grandchildren, yard work and flying a small drone around his yard. Also, he is a Vikings fan and a “disgruntled Twins fan.”
Asked what he would like to say, he said, “Over the past year, our hearts have gone out to laid-off people and people on the front lines.”
Olfert is sad about families who have been separated and people who are in nursing homes and hospitals and unable to have visitors. He experienced separation from his family and visitors while he was in the hospital for several days for surgery on his knee.
Olfert’s knee is fine now. He used strong legs to help one of his daughters move into a new home.
His family will supply a cheering section for him at the River Days Parade. And he will get on the job training on waving to the crowd.
