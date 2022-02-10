St. Michael resident Karl Becker was bored last winter with some free time on his hands due to the pandemic. At first, Becker thought he would make an ice wall in front of his house, but his sister told him he could do better and should make an igloo.
Doing the math and structural plans himself, Becker constructed an igloo, roughly 6 feet tall and 13 feet in diameter.
This year, Becker has made his igloo larger. Seven and a half feet tall and 15 feet in diameter, the igloo is a sound structure. Crawling inside the entrance, Becker can stand comfortably inside his ice creation. The colorful ice bricks that are dyed with red, yellow and blue food coloring, shine in the sunlight and at night when Becker’s LED light lights from inside allowing spectators on the street to witness the colors.
“Last year I did it because I’m a bartender and I was looking for something stupid to do, so I built an igloo,” Becker said. “I was just looking for something to do to lighten some people’s moods.”
Knowing nothing about igloo building, Becker used what he knew about geometry and built his structure one block at a time around a center mark to make a perfect circle. The blocks are made from plastic shoe box containers that Becker uses as molds. Filling the shoe box containers with water, he lets them sit outside until they freeze, coloring some blocks with food coloring.
Snow and water are used as the binding mortar in between each block to make sure the structure is stable. Becker used rubber-lined gloves to protect himself from the freezing temps and dealing with slushy watery ice mixtures.
Overall, the igloo took around 40 hours to make, starting at around late December and finishing in late January. Becker would come out and do a little bit each day. One of the challenges to building the igloo was working with the weather since Becker needed freezing temps for the ice blocks to become solid. Some areas of the igloo had started to slightly melt, but Becker is planning on patching some spots so the igloo will last, even with the sun working against it.
“This year it’s pretty solid,” Becker said. “I have some minor things I want to do to reinforce it. In masonry, they do something called tuck and point [brick and mortar repair] and I have some places I can fill in. If I fill it in it could last through February.”
While passersby aren’t allowed to go inside the igloo because of safety concerns, Becker sometimes channels his skills as a bartender on the colorful ice bar that he built inside the igloo to socialize with friends.
Becker plans to build an igloo again next year if he has the time to continue the new tradition.
