Vintage foreign car show motors to Osseo on May 20

The 30th annual InterMarque Spring Kick-Off Vintage Foreign Car Show will fill Central Avenue in Osseo Saturday, May 20, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This free event is held rain or shine.
There will be over 250 vintage foreign cars and motorcycles on display. Some of the featured cars include Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mercedes, Jaguar, Austin-Healey, SAAB and more.
This year’s featured club is Vintage Sports Car Racing.
Dick Leighnger, with InterMarque, was present at the May 8 Osseo City Council to request a special event permit for the car show.
“It’s a very popular show,” Leighnger said. “Last year, we had almost 300 cars there.”
Plans are for Central Avenue to be blocked off from First Street to Sixth Street. There will be some cars and vintage motorcycles on Fifth Street and Fourth Street next to Boerboom Park. Those streets will also be closed to through traffic.
The City Council approved the car show’s special event permit.
Other activities
There will also be a craft show in Boerboom Park at the same time as the car show. People can check out about 25 local vendors.
Donations of non-perishable food and toiletries will be accepted for CROSS Services.
The Girl Scouts Traveling Through Europe will be selling tickets to guests to vote for the People’s Choice Awards. These ticket profits will go directly to the Girl Scouts.
