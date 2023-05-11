Vintage foreign car show motors to Osseo on May 20

(Photo courtesy of InterMarque)

The 30th annual InterMarque Spring Kick-Off Vintage Foreign Car Show will fill Central Avenue in Osseo Saturday, May 20, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This free event is held rain or shine.

There will be over 250 vintage foreign cars and motorcycles on display. Some of the featured cars include Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mercedes, Jaguar, Austin-Healey, SAAB and more.

