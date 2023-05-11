Video Universe sets tentative May 31 closure date after 35 years
(Photo by Anja Wuolu)

Owner Scott Prost stands at the counter of Video Universe in Robbinsdale. Movies of all kinds line the shelves. One of the few video rental operations left, the business is set to close in the coming weeks. Champlin resident Troy Rachey has worked there for almost 30 years.

Harkening back to the turn of the century, when people drove to physical stores to pick up rented discs and tapes to return them to that same physical store a few days later, Video Universe still stands in Robbinsdale. But the 35-year-old business is set to close, tentatively, May 31.

“Rentals were declining,” Scott Prost, Plymouth resident and owner of Video Universe said. “A lot of the new releases I couldn’t even have access to, or get anymore, because they’re not releasing them on DVD. And, you know a lot of these new streaming services like Apple or Hulu or Netflix, they just hold on to their stuff. And for the most part they don’t release it on disc. Everybody’s coming in asking for this stuff and I can’t get it.”

