Veterans Memorial completed thanks to St. Michael community

American Legion Post #567 in St. Michael finished the Veterans Memorial in November. Board members originally came up with the idea to build the monument in 2015. Seven years later, they completed the finishing touches.
The monument was completely financed by donations. Some of the donors include Community Development Bank, Knights of Columbus, Foxtailers Snowmobile Club, the city of St. Michael, St. Michael Catholic School, and many Lions Club’s from nearby towns. Local contractors and businesses donated materials, dug footings, erected flagpoles, and did landscaping for the memorial.
“This is a community project, it represents St. Michael, Albertville, Hanover, and all of the surrounding areas,” Dave Dayon, Project Chairman of the Veterans Memorial said.
The footings for the memorial were put in on Sept. 20, 2016. The granite wall was installed on July 20, 2017, and the pavers first started getting installed in the fall of 2018.
Minnesota Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer donated a flag to the memorial that used to reside over the U.S. Capitol. Kiffmeyer received the flag from U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer. This flag was displayed at the dedication service for the memorial on May 31, 2021.
After the dedication service, there were still some graphics and lighting that needed to be done. This was finished in November 2022.
The board had 16 different design ideas for the memorial, but ended up choosing the first design they came up with. The Veterans Memorial is located on Veteran’s Point, the eastern juncture of the Highway 241 one-way streets.
“When you’re traveling east or west you get the same view of the memorial. The memorial is identical on both sides,” Dayon said.
The monument has a flame-shaped globe that represents an ‘eternal flame.’ This ‘eternal flame’ is connected to the streetlights, so it only lights up at night.
The granite wall has emblems for each branch of the military. There’s also flags for each branch on the monument.
Spotlights shine on both sides of the wall of the memorial and on the flags. The city even constructed a sidewalk that completely encompasses the memorial.
The memorial is surrounded by engraved pavers. Most of these pavers honor local veterans and their family members, while others recognize the local contractors and organizations that helped make the memorial possible.
Over 100 pavers have been donated to the memorial. To this day, the legion still receives donations for new pavers to be installed.
Anyone who wants to honor a family member or friend who is serving or has served can fill out a paver order form at www.libertyrestaurantbar.com.
