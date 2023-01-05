Veterans Memorial completed thanks to St. Michael community

(Photo Courtesy of Dave Dayon)

Seven years in the making, the St. Michael Veterans Memorial was finished in November.

American Legion Post #567 in St. Michael finished the Veterans Memorial in November. Board members originally came up with the idea to build the monument in 2015. Seven years later, they completed the finishing touches.

The monument was completely financed by donations. Some of the donors include Community Development Bank, Knights of Columbus, Foxtailers Snowmobile Club, the city of St. Michael, St. Michael Catholic School, and many Lions Club’s from nearby towns. Local contractors and businesses donated materials, dug footings, erected flagpoles, and did landscaping for the memorial.

