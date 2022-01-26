Vehicle traveling 126 mph in sheriff’s DWI crash

The SUV driven by Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson reached speeds of 126 miles per hour before his December driving while intoxicated crash, according to investigation data that was released last week as calls for the sheriff’s resignation mounted.
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to mile marker 108 on Interstate 94 outside Alexandria at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 8, on a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash and a man was observed crawling in the ditch. Nearby, a county-owned 2021 Ford Explorer lay on its side in the median.
Reports from Douglas County deputies noted that Hutchinson had slurred speech, required help staying upright and had the smell of alcohol on his breath in the aftermath of the crash.
A urine sample collected nearly three hours after the incident showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.134, exceeding the legal threshold of 0.08.
Crash data from the vehicle shows a top speed of 126.2 miles per hour shortly before the crash. Based on vehicle tracks, a responding deputy estimated that the Explorer left the road about a half mile before coming to rest, having struck a cable barrier.
According to a report from a Douglas County deputy, Hutchinson stated multiple times that he was not the driver and said he had “no idea” who was behind the wheel. Hutchinson also asked multiple times what kind of vehicle was involved in the crash, slurred his words and made illogical responses to questions, the deputy noted.
At one point, a member of the responding ambulance crew handed a deputy a set of keys that had been retrieved from the roadway. The deputy believed Hutchinson had thrown the keys so that they would not be in his possession.
Hutchinson still had his handgun following the crash, and attempted to grab the holster before the deputy removed the firearm from the DWI suspect’s possession. Two more firearms – a revolver and an AR-15 – were located in the crashed vehicle.
Hutchinson pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree DWI charge in December and was sentenced to two years probation. One count of carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol was continued for dismissal.
During a Jan. 20 press conference addressing the state budget, held after the investigation data was released, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan called for Hutchinson’s resignation, according to reports from the media event. In making that pronouncement, Walz and Flanagan added their names to a growing list of elected officials calling on Hutchinson to step down.
Walz called Hutchinson’s actions a “breach of trust” and added, “I think most Minnesotans know and most Minnesotans understand that there’s consequences for decisions like that. I just wish that he gets the help that he needs to move on with his life.”
Five of the Hennepin County Board’s seven commissioners called for his resignation earlier this month, shortly after it was revealed that Hutchinson initially denied driving the vehicle involved in the crash. The County Board does not have the authority to fire Hutchinson, who is an elected official.
The sheriff has maintained he does not intend to resign. His seat, to which he was elected in 2018, will be on the ballot this fall.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a state trooper visited Hutchinson at Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria at about 4:15 a.m. the day of the crash. The trooper informed Hutchinson that he had a search warrant to obtain a blood or urine sample. Hutchinson said he would like to speak to his attorney before it was reiterated to him that a judge had signed a warrant.
Hutchinson opted for a urine test, initially stating he was unable to provide a sample before ultimately providing one shortly before 5:30 a.m.
He issued a written statement around 1 p.m. the day of the crash, admitting to drinking before driving. “I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry. As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard,” he said in the statement, adding that he would seek help to address his “personal issues surrounding alcohol.”
The day of the crash, an Alexandria Police investigator looked into Hutchinson’s initial claim that he was not the driver of the crashed vehicle, and that a cab driver had been behind the wheel instead.
The investigator called the only two cab companies in Alexandria. The owner of Alec-Courier, one of those companies, said he received a call at 1:19 a.m. Dec. 8, from a number that turned out to be Hutchinson’s.
The owner said the caller asked whether there were still any bars open in town, and whether he could be picked up from Arrowwood Resort, where Hutchinson was staying for a state sheriff’s conference. The owner explained to the caller that the bars would be closed by the time the would-be customer could be transported to a drinking establishment.
