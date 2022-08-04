Two of the four city-owned homes on the Boerboom Veterans Park block were torn down last week.

Over the past several years, the city of Osseo has acquired the four homes next to the park when owners were ready to sell. The city has purchased the homes with plans to expand the park to take over the entire city block. The other two city-owned homes are being rented out.

