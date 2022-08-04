On July 27, two of the vacant city-owned homes at 17 Fourth Street NE and 16 Fifth Street NE in Osseo were torn down. All that was left of the home on Fourth Street NE was a pile of debris and the chimney. The two homes were taken down to make room for the future expansion of Boerboom Veterans Park.
All that is left of the two vacant city-owned homes in Osseo next to Boerboom Veterans Park is some left over debris and dirt. Both homes have been removed to make way for an eventual expansion of the park in the future.
Two of the four city-owned homes on the Boerboom Veterans Park block were torn down last week.
Over the past several years, the city of Osseo has acquired the four homes next to the park when owners were ready to sell. The city has purchased the homes with plans to expand the park to take over the entire city block. The other two city-owned homes are being rented out.
In March, the Osseo City Council approved plans to demo the vacant homes closest to the park at 17 Fourth Street NE and 16 Fifth Street NE.
Prior to the July 27 removal of the homes, the city asked the public to keep a safe distance from the tear downs due to the heavy machinery at the site and the use of water to keep the debris down.
