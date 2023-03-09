During a work session meeting on Feb. 27, the Osseo City Council had more discussions on the utility rate study that is currently underway with Ehlers and Associates, a financial advisory firm.
In January, the council hosted a work session on the study where members of the City Council asked about winter quarter averaging. Several residents also voiced their opposition to higher bills at the end of last year.
Last November, the City Council also froze rates and directed city staff to move forward with a utility rate study to create and implement a new rate structure beginning April 1.
Rebecca Kurtz, with Ehlers, said her team had taken the comments and feedback from the council at its last work session and had updates to the study.
Jessica Cook, with Ehlers, gave the City Council a new presentation with the updates to the rate study. “Utilities are enterprise funds,” she said. “That means they have to be financially self-sufficient. There is no property tax support that goes to these utilities.”
Sewer
The biggest topic at the last work session dealt with sanitary sewer rates. There were questions in January of whether the city was doing the winter quarter averaging. This averaging involves residential customers paying for sewer based on their first-quarter water consumption.
“Prior to 2022, there was winter quarter averaging in place,” Cook said. “In 2022, that went away.”
The reason for the shift away from the averaging was a resolution crafted by Ehlers in 2021 in which the averaging portion was “silent,” she said. “When the software provider was given the resolution to program the software, because it was silent, they didn’t ask, we didn’t answer,” she said. “Winter quarter averaging inadvertently went away.”
Cook apologized for the confusion.
In 2022, residential customers paid a base fee of $55.44 per quarter (including up to 15,000 gallons). There was an additional charge of $10.67 per 1,000 gallons over the initial 15,000 gallons.
Cook stated that a question was brought up previously, asking whether, if the averaging was supposed to be in place, there could be credit provided to residents who paid for sewer on all their water usage in 2022. She said, “We are proposing that the city provide a credit to those customers that fit that profile. I want to be clear that this would not apply to all customers. It only applies to those customers who used more than 15,000 gallons and who used more than 15,000 gallons in the summer but used less in the winter.”
The credits would be on utility bills for existing customers later this year. Cook said this will take some time to calculate what customers are due.
Councilor Mark Schultz asked why the credit would only be for some customers. Cook said those customers who used water under the 15,000-gallon minimum would not see any credit. “For the other classes of customers, [commercial and multi-family housing] they have never received winter quarter averaging.”
Cooks said the proposed rate structure for 2023 includes resuming the winter quarter averaging for residential customers, having a base fee of $58.77 per quarter, and a fee of $11.31 per 1,000 gallons over 15,000 gallons. Future rate increases are proposed at 7% per year beginning in 2024.
The increases would cover the city’s costs from disposal charges and pay for capital expenses to recover some of the cash reserves.
Water
The current water rate structure has a $21.84 per meter fee per quarter for single-family customers, with increases for larger meters. There is also an additional $21.84 minimum quarterly water fee for the base 8,000 gallons of water.
A tiered system is in place for above the 8,000 gallons – $4.37 per 1,000 gallons (from 8,001 to 16,000 gallons), $5.46 per 1,000 gallons (from 16,001 to 24,000), and $6.83 per 1,000 gallons (for over 24,000).
Cook said Ehlers is considering making new tier breaks, with a minimum of 10,000 gallons: 10,001 to 18,000 gallons, 18,0001 to 26,000 gallons, 26,001 to 34,000 gallons, and over 34,001 gallons.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said, “I really don’t like increasing the minimum. I don’t think that’s right.” She continued, “It just appears, Jessica, that we’re putting a pretty large amount on the backs of the low users.”
Schulz said he would like to see the future statistics for having the minimum at 6,000 gallons to help compare options.
The proposed rates and tiers for 2023 would come back to the council. Ehlers was looking at creating four tiers in the future.
Cook said future rate increases of 2.5% annually would be suggested beginning in 2024 to maintain the fund’s balance.
Schulz said, “[City] staff is currently actively looking at additional options for [water] supply.”
Cook stated that she misspoke during the last work session when she said that Maple Grove was overcharging Osseo for water. “What I mean to suggest is, we need to look at that option and negotiate with them,” she said. “But that’s not to say that they are overcharging.”
Future discussions
Cook said city staff should carefully monitor actual revenues against projections quarterly. This is because the city just put in new water meters about two years ago and there was a transition into new billing software.
Ehlers plans to take the City Council’s discussion and feedback and bring back proposed utility rates for 2023 and several options for different tiers for water use.
“Then, immediately re-instituting winter quarter averaging [for sewer],” Cook said. “So that goes into effect for next quarter.”
Sewer credits would be processed for third-quarter billing.
No formal action was taken at the work session. The City Council is anticipated to make a decision on the 2023 utility rates on March 27.
