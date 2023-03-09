During a work session meeting on Feb. 27, the Osseo City Council had more discussions on the utility rate study that is currently underway with Ehlers and Associates, a financial advisory firm.

In January, the council hosted a work session on the study where members of the City Council asked about winter quarter averaging. Several residents also voiced their opposition to higher bills at the end of last year.

