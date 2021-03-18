Dave Schink loved being with dolphins.
It was a joy that the Champlin resident got to experience every winter when he and his wife, Judy, vacationed down to Florida. “The dolphins and he were friends,” Judy said.
Staying in Destin, Florida, an area of the Florida panhandle, allowed for Dave Schink to interact with his aquatic friends anytime he wanted, doing something he loved: kayaking. Not a day would go by in the sunshine state where he wouldn’t be out on his kayak or bike. According to Judy Schink, that is where he went to feel God’s presence.
“He would go outside to get in touch with God,” she said.
So, on Feb. 13, nothing seemed unusual when he departed with his kayak off of Norriego Point at 2:30 p.m.
Judy Schink expected her husband back before it got dark, planning to go on a late-day walk. Even as the late-afternoon approached, she didn’t think twice about Dave still being away. He had just gotten a new camera and she thought maybe wanted to capture photos of some of his new dolphin friends. But then as the sun went down, so did the chances of their walk.
THE SEARCH
“It was unusual for him to be gone as long as he was,” Judy Schink said.
Judy Schink and her sister checked for Dave at the two launching areas nearby, as well as a sandbar, and couldn’t find him. Judy then called the Coast Guard for help. In the back of her mind, she knew that Dave was someone who could handle seemingly any physical challenge. He was in excellent shape. From running Grandma’s Marathon to biking across Minnesota seven times, Dave thrived in nature.
Once he picked up his bike and rode 100 miles in one day, just to say he did it. “He was always on the go,” Judy Schink said.
He also taught and competed collegiately in swimming, which gave the family hope that he had a good chance to make it to shore. The Coast Guard began to search the area, as well as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Sheriff’s department. Men and women with night goggles roamed the coastline, and two boats were sent in the water right away.
The next day, they added more boats and planes to the search party, including a helicopter.
But no Dave.
As they continued searching, the weather added to the misery of the situation. High winds blowing out to sea made it challenging to navigate the waters, and drones were unable to fly in the morning due to heavy fog, as heavy as Judy Schink had ever seen.
During the search and rescue attempt, Judy and the family noticed a hiccup. The Coast Guard said only five boats initially showed up to scan the waters, but due to a watercraft advisory, only one could go out into the bay to search. Frustrated, Judy Schink eventually rented a helicopter to search for her husband.
When she landed, she heard the news: Dave’s kayak was found, but not Dave.
“That is the most sickening news you can get,” she said.
Before his ride that afternoon, Dave had only used the kayak a dozen times. It was so new, the plastic still covered the watercraft.
Along with the kayak, he had what he thought was a sturdy paddle. However, when the Schink’s were kayaking previously with those paddles, one of Judy’s snapped off within 100 feet of starting.
In Dave Schink’s recovered kayak, only half of the paddle remained. According to Judy, investigators believe that it fell apart when Dave was kayaking. But besides that, no one knows for certain how and why Dave tragically died.
“He was experienced...it wasn’t that he didn’t know where he was going,” Judy Schink said. “We will never know what happened.”
IDEA FOR ‘AQUA ALERT’
Amid pain and tragedy, Judy and the family are still trying to bring about good. When they were waiting while the search parties were on the water, Judy’s son Dan noticed that the separate agencies were all working together, yet gathered information independently.
“It was so time-consuming,” Judy Schink remembered saying. Because of the family’s frustration, Dan Schink suggested an idea that came to mind to aid the search and rescue process: an amber alert for people on the water.
They coined the term ‘aqua alert.’ Judy Schink said when she initially pitched it to the Coast Guard, it was well-received.
Paul Barnard is the Coast Guard 8th district recreational boating safety program manager.
His job is the market boating safety through whatever means he can, specifically with boaters. Barnard began this job two years ago but has served with the Coast Guard for 35 years, including 20 years conducting search and rescue.
After Dave Schink’s kayak was found, Barnard learned that Judy Schink wanted to use this tragedy and turn it into a force for good. When they talked, Judy Schink brought up the concept of the aqua alert, and Barnard, who liked the idea, said just the week before they met, he had also been thinking of a way to improve maritime alert notices for boaters.
One element that Barnard wants to use is social media. As a part of 12 boating and kayaking Facebook groups, he knows how digital connectedness can be a powerful weapon for spreading messages in real-time.
“Social media can serve as an incredible force for good,” Barnard said. Along with digital notices, he would like to see more brochures in hotel and condo lobbies explaining the tips of boater safety, and possibly a network of beach cameras that would help the search and rescue process.
Sparking change amid a tragedy is a courageous venture. With the raw and tender emotions still present, Barnard is amazed that Judy is using this devastation to think about others and how to prevent this from happening again.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Judy,” he said. “It takes a lot of courage and strength.”
While both Judy Schink and Barnard are still in the idea-generating phase for a new alert system, they are confident that change will come from Dave’s senseless death.
“Tragedies like this are the driving force for change,” Barnard said. “We are going to improve our alert network. We are going to do it.”
‘IT CAN HAPPEN TO ANYBODY’
The more the Schinks talked with experts, the more they realized what could have been done to possibly prevent this from happening. Dave Schink didn’t take his phone with him, so he wasn’t able to be tracked with a GPS locator.
Boats longer than 10 feet are required to have reflecting tape on them. Dave Schink’s kayak was nine feet, nine inches, and they left the reflecting tape at home. “We got so frustrated and it was more despairing when we learned there was more we could have done,” Judy Schink said.
But for this to happen to someone like Dave, who knew the waters well, was physically fit, a good swimmer, and wore his life-vest, it is a caution to others to take water safety very seriously.
“If it can happen to Dave, it can happen to anybody,” she said.
Over the last month, Judy said that one thing has gotten her through this tragedy: her faith in God. “I know Dave is in Heaven,” she said. “That is such a great comfort.
Judy Schink and the family have set up a GoFundMe page, david-schink-rescue-fund, where proceeds will go to promoting the aqua alert and other water safety initiatives they are working on.
During this grieving process, Judy Schink is thankful she has 38 years of memories with Dave to hold onto. And until they meet again one day, she hopes that this unspeakable loss will be a catalyst to promote new water safety measures and save as many lives as possible.
“I am not going to rest until I see progress has been made,” she said. “I can’t.”
