Urban Wok opens its newest location in Medina

Urban Wok opened its newest location at 3692 Pinto Drive, Medina on March 13.
“Medina’s an opportunity out there. There’s a ton of growth going on out there,” Urban Wok Director of Growth Expansion George McCorkell said.
Urban Wok opened on Oct. 1, 2018, in St. Paul. About a year and a half later Urban Wok developed a partnership with a partner in Atlanta, Georgia and opened a new location there.
Then they opened a location in Columbia, South Carolina. After becoming an official franchise, it opened its Maple Grove location and a Brookhaven, Georgia location.
“It was fostered from the idea that there’s gotta be a way to deliver really good food in an efficient manner with technology, given the high overhead cost structure restaurants, but still to deliver great food,” Urban Wok founder and CEO Mark Toth said.
Urban Wok already has plans for new locations including another location in South Carolina, a location near the University of Minnesota campus, and one in South Minneapolis. They may open other locations in Shakopee and Chaska.
Toth said that they decided on the Asian style of a wok, but their sauces have a global influence. The ‘global fusion’ restaurant has Latino, Hawaiian, Mediterranean, Caribbean, Asian, and many other influences.
The signature sauces and hot sauces that go into the stir fry are all gluten-free and vegan. Urban Wok has bases for the stir fry such as jasmine rice, brown rice, udon noddles, and zucchini noodles.
They have protein choices such as tofu, vegetables, chicken, steak, and shrimp.
Urban Wok also has vegetables to go into the stir fry such as spinach, green peppers, Edamame, green beans, bean sprouts, carrots, and much more.
“We basically have options for everybody whether it be vegan, whether it be any lifestyle, paleo, keto. We’re pretty popular when it comes to the gluten-free community,” Toth said.
The restaurant’s ingredients are clean label so no artificial sweeteners, high fructose syrup, MSG, and their chicken and beef are free of antibiotics. Their website also has a nutrition section that all the ingredients and nutrition information for everything on the menu.
Some of the mild sauces include Yellow Coconut Curry, Tropical Pineapple, and Tikki Masala. The spiciest sauces are Mango Habenero and Carribbean Jerk. Sauces with a medium amount of heat include citrus orange, Korean BBQ, Hawaiian BBQ, Spicy Peanut Sauce, and Peach Bourbon Sauce.
McCorkell said that Urban Wok has been received well by Medina so far.
“I talked to tons of local business people and people who live in the neighborhood that came in. They’re super excited to have a nice healthy option, kind of in that quick fast-casual way where they can go online and just put in their order,” McCorkell said.
