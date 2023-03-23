Urban Wok opens its newest location in Medina

The new Urban Wok location is at 3692 Pinto Drive, Medina.

 Jonas Nakas

Urban Wok opened its newest location at 3692 Pinto Drive, Medina on March 13.

“Medina’s an opportunity out there. There’s a ton of growth going on out there,” Urban Wok Director of Growth Expansion George McCorkell said.

