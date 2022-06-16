A car chase involving a carjacking suspect ended with the man being arrested after hiding in the Mississippi River. According to Anoka County records, 32-year-old Joshua Gunnar Olson was arrested June 8 on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree aggravated robbery, vehicle theft, attempt to cause terror, threats of violence and two separate counts of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
At approximately 7:25 p.m. on June 4, officers from the Anoka Police Department responded to the report of a motor vehicle theft that had just occurred near the intersection of Highway 10 and Ferry Street in Anoka.
According to the criminal complaint, upon arrival officers spoke with an adult male who was working at Kids and Family Therapy located in Champlin. The man was approached in the parking lot by an unknown male who identified himself as “Josh Nelson,” later fully identified as Joshua Gunnar Olson, who has an address registered in Bloomington, asking for a ride to the Anoka area.
The man agreed to give Olson a ride, the complaint said, and Olson was directing him to the area of Fluorine Street and 154th Lane. While they were on Fluorine Street, Olson said something about his dad living in the area and cousin being at the home, so he no longer wanted to go there.
The complaint states the man did a u-turn in the neighborhood and once he was south of Bunker Lake Boulevard, Olson reached into a backpack and pulled out a gun, holding it near the man’s stomach area.
Olson told the man to turn off his cell phone and continue driving. When the man got to the intersection of Highway 10 and Ferry Street, he slammed on the brakes and tried to escape out the driver’s side door. Olson and the man fought over the keys at which point the gun fell to the driver’s side floorboard and Olson was able to gain control over the vehicle keys, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Olson crawled into the driver’s seat while the man got out and ran to the front of the car. Olson put the car in drive and ran into the man causing him to roll onto the hood of the vehicle and fall to the pavement. The man had cuts on his hands and knees while the vehicle, a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan, went westbound on Highway 10 from Ferry Street at a high rate of speed.
A separate complaint states, at approximately 6:54 p.m. on June 6, officers from the Ramsey Police Department received a call of an off-duty sergeant about a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle near the 5600 block of Alpine Drive NW in Ramsey. The off-duty sergeant told officers that the driver was Olson and that he was driving a black Dodge Grand Caravan without license plates. Officers located Olson and the vehicle in the parking lot of Fairway liquor store located at 5900 167th Avenue in Ramsey.
Once Olson saw officers in the parking lot, he ran back to the car. Officers then activated their sirens and started to open their door. As that happened, Olson sped off, going over a curb and onto the grass. Olson then drove off at speeds near 100 mph on St. Francis Blvd, at which point officers terminated the pursuit, the complaint said.
According to a third complaint, on June 7 at approximately 10:02 p.m., officers from the Ramsey Police received a call from the Elk River Police Department that the same vehicle with no license plates fled from them. Once Ramsey Police officers heard that Olson was fleeing from Elk River Police, they went to the 15400 block of Fluorine Street NW, as Olson is known to have family living in that area.
The complaint said, officers saw a black Dodge Caravan with no license plate backing out of a driveway. Olson then drove the vehicle at speeds between 90-100 mph. Ultimately, the vehicle Olson was driving hit stop sticks on Ferry Street causing the vehicle to crash in Champlin. Deputies from the Anoka County Sheriff’s office found Olson lying in the river along the riverbank.
He now faces second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, first degree aggravated robbery, vehicle theft, terroristic threats, and two counts of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
As of June 13, Olson is still in the Anoka County Jail. His next court appearance is June 30.
