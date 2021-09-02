As summer nears its conclusion, Champlin street improvement projects are also beginning to come to an end. Assistant City Engineer Shibani Bisson gave an update on the city’s street constructions at the Aug. 23 Champlin City Council meeting.
The following are some of those updates.
Bisson said that the construction on Hidden Oaks Lane/Woods Trail/Coneflower Circle has progressed slowly since the project began in July, which has raised concerns to the city about the feasibility of meeting the schedule.
On Aug. 20, the city issued a stop-work notice due to insufficient work and progress on schedule, but after meeting with the contractor on Aug. 23, city officials decided to release the stop-work order the next day, allowing work to restart.
“We did get some more assurance and a little bit of confidence that they’re going to be able to proceed with the project,” Bisson said.
Bisson mentioned that the city sent the construction team a list of expectations in which they will monitor the team’s performance. There will also be a superintendent on-site to monitor the work.
The construction team still needs to finish storm sewer work, escape valve replacement, and curb stop repairs, along with completing the milling, paving, and restoration, according to Bisson.
Another street project is on Maryland Avenue and Brooklyn Heights area. Bisson said the project has been completed for some time, but the remaining work is removing weeds, reseeding, and grading along the trail, which was held off due to the drought conditions. That restoration work began last week and will continue through this week.
Finally, the Dean Avenue project is progressing. All utility work along Dean Avenue is complete, according to Bisson. The concrete work was completed last week and street lights are installed. Milling and paving are to be completed this week.
Earlier in the summer, construction of the segment of Dean Avenue between Independence Avenue and Lowell Road was delayed due to eagle nesting. That portion of the street is now complete. Bisson said the contractor expects to be done by Labor Day.
