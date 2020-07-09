Dayton Mayor Tim McNeil pleaded guilty July 2 to two misdemeanor counts of misuse of charitable funds in the case against him involving missing money from the Dayton Heritage Day Committee account. As a result of the plea, and a 2019 felony count of theft by swindle was dismissed. McNeil had been charged with embezzling more than $5,000 from the committee’s funds.
MISSING FUNDS
In October 2018 McNeil was accused before the Dayton City Council of using some Dayton Heritage Day Committee funds for his personal use.
Funds totaling $13,210 were withdrawn from the committee’s account from February to April 2016 and again in May 2016.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office started investigating the theft in October 2018.
The Dayton Heritage Day Committee is not registered as a non-profit corporation and does not have a formal structure, bylaws or mission statement. All the committee members are volunteers, including McNeil.
ORIGINAL CHARGES
McNeil was charged in February 2019 with theft by swindle by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office – a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, the account where donations from the community are deposited and from which expenses are paid is in the name of committee member and treasurer Sandra Borders. Borders asked another committee member, Shirley Slater, to stay after a committee meeting in August 2018 to speak with McNeil about the missing funds. The complaint continued, “Slater said that during the meeting, McNeil admitted that he had taken the money, but said that it was a misunderstanding. McNeil said that he mixed up the debit cards. Slater asked how much money he had taken and he said he had only used the card a couple of times... McNeil said that he had the money to pay back what he took, but would like to keep some of it in case his vehicle broke down. Borders said that he had only paid $500 back of what he had taken. After that meeting, McNeil sent Borders another check for $4,000.”
According to the complaint, Borders said that there would be no reason for McNeil to take out the large sums of cash for the Dayton Heritage Day event when he did, as there would not have been expenses for the group when he made those withdrawals.
When McNeil was interviewed he claimed the theft report was politically motivated, according to the complaint.
IMPACT STATEMENT
Borders made an impact statement that was read in court on July 2.
According to McNeil’s lawyer John Conard, he said that both Slater and Borders have also paid themselves from the fund. “The charitable entities were regularly paid, including McNeil,” he said. Conard added that the charitable organization was never registered with the Attorney General, and as a result, it was against the law when McNeil compensated himself.
Slater disagrees with Conard’s claim.“I never got paid a dime from the fund. Sandy and I made pies for the pie and ice cream social during Heritage Days. We made about 30 pies each year and would only reimburse ourselves for the supplies.” She added they would turn into receipts to the city for the reimbursements.
Borders added the pie was sold at $3 a slice. “At the most, we got to share $50,” she said. That was for the pie supplies, ice cream, plates, etc.
In her impact statement, Borders said, “This has damaged my reputation because the funds went missing while in my care. The trust that I put into Mr. McNeil was totally shattered. I thought that by giving him authorization to sign checks for the committee the moneys in the account would be used for the community events. Instead of using the money for community events, Mr. McNeil used the money for his own personal gain.”
Borders said she gave him the authorization because McNeil thought it made more sense to have two people be able to sign on the account.
At press time, neither McNeil, nor his lawyer, responded to questions regarding how and if committee members were allowed to be paid.
PLEA DEAL
McNeil entered a new guilty plea July 2 after originally pleading not guilty in April 2019 to the felony charge of theft by swindle.
According to Chuck Laszewski, media coordinator for Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, “As part of a negotiated settlement, McNeil pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of misuse of charitable funds and a felony count of theft by swindle was dismissed.”
For one count of the misuse of charitable funds, McNeil was sentenced to 80 days in the county workhouse, which will be stayed for one year, meaning he will not have to serve the time as long as he does not violate any terms of his probation. He will have to spend 10 days on electronic home monitoring.
On the second count, McNeil was sentenced to 90 days in the workhouse, also stayed for a year. That sentence would run consecutively with the first one if he were to violate probation.
McNeil must pay restitution of the $8,700 to the Dayton Community Foundation, now overseen by the Dayton Lions Club, within the next 20 months. McNeil also cannot work in any position where he would have access to cash or assets of any charitable organization.
“As part of his guilty plea in court, McNeil admitted that he was an officer for the Dayton Heritage Days fund, an unregistered charity,” Laszewski said. “Because it was unregistered, no charity officer could be paid. McNeil admitted paying himself from February to April 2016 and again in May 2016.”
Conard added, “The original claim of fraud was entirely improper, and ultimately the Hennepin County Attorney agreed in writing, in the plea agreement, that the conduct resulting in a plea (and conviction) involved no deceit or false statement.”
In a statement by McNeil on his Mayor of Dayton Facebook page July 2, he said, “I would like to apologize to the residents of Dayton for the pain and suffering my negligence has caused – and particularly to my friends and family who have endured the past 18 months through no fault of their own.”
McNeil said he believed the sentence imposed was fair.
