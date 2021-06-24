While working undercover, Maple Grove Police and other local agencies arrested two people on suspicion of prostitution.
Miguel Sanchez-Ixcolin, 35, of Otsego and Richard Larson Jr., 36, of Champlin, were each charged with prostitution with the intent to hire someone between the ages of 13 and 16.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 2, officers from several jurisdictions were conducting a joint operation investigating possible electronic solicitation of minors. Officers placed numerous advertisements in online publications known to be used by individuals engaged in prostitution.
Two of those individuals responding to ads were Sanchez-Ixcolin and Larson Jr., according to the complaint. Both individuals engaged in text conversations with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, the complaint stated.
The complaint stated Sanchez-Ixcolin spoke with the undercover officer about services and agreed to a price and where to meet. Larson Jr. also conversed with the undercover officer about services.
Both Sanchez-Ixcolin and Larson Jr. each drove at separate times to the Maple Grove location agreed upon with the undercover officer and were apprehended by officers. Both phones were confirmed by officers to have been the phones texting the undercover officer, according to the complaint.
These charges are a felony. The maximum sentence, if convicted, is 10 years in prison and/or a $6,000 to $20,000 fine.
As of June 21, Sanchez-Ixcolin was out on bail and Larson Jr. was still in the Hennepin County Jail.
