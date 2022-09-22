For the last five weeks, 18 students from Ukraine, ages 13-18, have brought their fresh spirits, bright minds, and hopes for the future to the northwest suburbs. Their presentation and demeanor are a sharp and welcome contrast to the dire news reports and photographs coming out of the war-torn country of Ukraine for the last eight months.
Their visit was made possible through Global Synergy Group, a St. Louis Park-based non-profit co-founded by Dr. Irina Fursman, who came to the United States from Ukraine in 2002. She said the initial invitation went to the cities of Hopkins and White Bear Lake. Osseo Area Schools, the only participating school district, “immediately said yes,” Fursman said.
On Sept. 12, Ukrainian students, who are part of the YouLEAD 2022 program, spent the day at Osseo Senior High School shadowing students and sampling a day of American education. Volunteers from the high school’s Link Crew group escorted and helped them. The day culminated in a meeting with Osseo Area School Superintendent Cory McIntyre to discuss the students’ observations and share his thoughts about leadership.
“Today I was so excited to go to a real American school,” said Maryna Vovk, 16, who lives in Boryspil.
Kateryna Muzyka, 15, also of Boryspil, said, “Your students are so friendly.”
Several students enthused about experiencing an all-American lunch of hamburgers and French fries with their teenage counterparts in Osseo.
Olesia Kichuk, 18, from Odessa, especially liked the music classes because she said she is a singer. “It was very cool,” she said.
Sixteen-year-old Ksyusha said, “You have an entire floor for English classes.”
Viktoriia Shevts, one of the group’s four chaperones who also is a chemistry and biology teacher in Ukraine, said, “I was happy to be in an English class.”
Goals met
The goal of the trip, Fursman said, is “paying attention to the critical elements of leadership. The students have met fabulous leaders in Minnesota and have heard over and over about the power of trust, building relationships and building a team. My hope is that these students will fly away from Minnesota and be humble, trusting and build a team.”
Superintendent McIntyre told the students, “Your energy is impressive. I’m so impressed with your coming here, knowing what has happened in your country and to your families. I saw you giving hugs like you’d known each other for years. What a gift for you and for our staff. I’m proud of your embracing the opportunity to learn. It feels like you are really embracing everything you have been soaking in for five weeks.”
He shared with the students his leadership philosophy: the importance of building relationships and trust. “Leadership is all about humility, about seeing others’ points of view,” McIntyre said. “You surround yourself with people who are smarter than you because you can’t be an expert in everything.”
He added, “Trust comes from making connections. People need to know who you are as a person. That’s done through relationship-building.”
The Osseo students’ parting gift to each of the Ukrainian students was an Osseo High School shirt.
The 18 Ukrainian students spent Sept. 13 at Park Center High School and Birch Grove Elementary School.
Maple Grove City Administrator Heidi Nelson hosted one of the students, Daria Bozhko, 17, whose Ukrainian family was displaced seven times and who now lives in Boryspil, according to Nelson. The family was among others that endured daily bombings, and who hid in basement bomb shelters.
This year, the students will be experiencing virtual classes when they return to Ukraine. “The schools in my city are broken,” said Evelina Yandola, 15, of Kharkiv.
However, Fursman said the minute-to-minute survival mode many of the Ukrainian students have experienced for the last eight months is over.
“They have chosen to stay, and they are busy living,” Fursman said. “Most of them are not in areas with continuous shelling. They don’t want to live in a hopeless state. When they go back, their main job will be to continue to develop themselves.”
About the Global Synergy Group
Fursman, co-founder in 2012 and president of the Global Synergy Group in the Twin Cities, said it was organized to support youth organizations and a volunteer center in Ukraine. Its goal is to encourage students with leadership potential.
“We have been helping local government leaders, business owners, and young people from the U.S. and Ukraine participate in civic engagement and cultural exchange since 2011,” Fursman said. “This is the first trip since the pandemic.”
She said the team has had a long-standing relationship with three youth organizations from three different regions in Ukraine, “allowing us to identify and select young people with leadership potential who are eager to learn about American social, economic, and political systems, family and community life.”
“The atrocities of the current invasion of Ukraine have destroyed the lives of our friends, our families and our communities – but together, we can fight to ensure a free and democratic future for Ukraine,” Fursman said.
In order to be considered for the trip, students must have demonstrated leadership commitments, she said.
Ongoing fundraising in the Twin Cities supplied the $3,500 cost for each students’ trip, according to Fursman. Leaders and volunteers volunteered housing to each of the students. “It takes several communities, friends and family, everybody pulling together,” said Fursman, who said she is a member of the Rotary in White Bear Lake.”
A jam-packed schedule
A comprehensive roster of activities began the moment the students stepped off the plane at Mpls.-St. Paul Airport on Aug. 12, and continued until they left to fly back to Warsaw on Sept. 16, as follows:
Aug. 12: Optimist Club in Roseville
Aug. 13: Welcome picnic in Hopkins
Aug. 14: Golden Valley International Day
Aug. 15: Roseville Rotary; Minnesota State Capitol
Aug. 16: City of Hopkins
Aug. 17: Guthrie Theater; visit with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey; George Floyd Memorial; Minnehaha Park
Aug. 18: City of Bloomington; Mall of America
Aug. 19: Mill City; Ukrainian picnic
Aug. 22: University of Minnesota; White Bear Lake Center for the Arts
Aug. 23: Minneapolis Institute of Art; Sculpture Garden; Woodlake Nature Center
Aug. 27: Valley Fair
Aug. 29: Minnesota State Fair
Aug. 30: Maple Grove Rotary
Aug. 31: White Bear Lake Rotary; Tamarack Nature Center
Sept. 1: Renville County Day
Sept. 6: Science Museum; Bethel University; Ft. Snelling State Park; Taste of White Bear Lake
Sept. 7: St. Cloud Optimist Club; volunteering at White Bear Lake YMCA
Sept. 9: YMCA Center for Youth; Valley Golf Course lessons and play
Sept. 10: Optional volunteering at Taste of White Bear Lake
Sept. 11: Vikings game
Sept. 12: Osseo High School
Sept. 13: Park Center High School; Birch Grove Elementary; footgolf at Brookview Golf Course.
