For the last five weeks, 18 students from Ukraine, ages 13-18, have brought their fresh spirits, bright minds, and hopes for the future to the northwest suburbs. Their presentation and demeanor are a sharp and welcome contrast to the dire news reports and photographs coming out of the war-torn country of Ukraine for the last eight months.

Their visit was made possible through Global Synergy Group, a St. Louis Park-based non-profit co-founded by Dr. Irina Fursman, who came to the United States from Ukraine in 2002. She said the initial invitation went to the cities of Hopkins and White Bear Lake. Osseo Area Schools, the only participating school district, “immediately said yes,” Fursman said.

