Students in Osseo Senior High School’s automotive program just received another exciting donation.
Through the program at the school and with a partnership between Ford and area dealership Minnetonka Ford (Morrie’s), students received a 3.0 diesel turbocharger on Nov. 14. The donation was due to the automotive student’s achievements.
A turbocharger is an additional part to a car’s engine that uses the exhaust from the car. The exhaust blows into the turbocharger, which causes it to spin up and forces air into the engine to make it faster.
Students in the automotive program at Osseo will be able to take part the turbocharger, put it back together and see how it all works.
According to Elise Bengston, OSH Curriculum Integration Coordinator, Osseo has one of the biggest automotive programs in the state as far as in the number of students participating.
Christopher Seebeck, Regional Technical Talent Placement Specialist with Ford, addressed the students on Nov. 14 during the turbocharger donation event. He acts as a liaison between Ford and locals dealership to partner with schools, like Osseo High, to provide opportunities to work in the field after graduation.
“The reason we’re getting together so early in the fall is that we are having our tech drive kick off celebration,” he said. “That means you guys have already shown a great, strong interest and response into the Ford ACE program. We want to celebrate you.”
The ACE program, at no cost to the school, has Ford providing students with curriculum to become a technician. The program also allows students access to web-based courses, which can go towards the student’s certification to becoming a certified technician.
Ford has the Ford ASSET (Automotive Student Service Educational Training) program, which is at Hennepin Technical College. The program is a 24-month, six semester, associate degree training program. There is classroom training and automotive internship experience, at a sponsoring dealership.
“Thank you guys for your interest in this industry,” Seebeck added. “It’s a great opportunity. We just want you to build a personal relationship with us.” He encouraged the students to speak with representatives from the Morrie’s Minnetonka Ford dealership.
Daryl Barret, Director of Fixed Operations with Morrie’s Auto Group, said Ford came to them and the partnership really “fit the Morrie’s brand.”
“The need for technicians is so great right now,” Barrett said. “The best way to get new technicians is to get involved with the schools. To get involved with the kids that like cars and help them along.”
One of the final highlights for the students, besides the turbocharger, was getting up close looks and hands on with an orange Ford Mustang and a Ford F-150 Raptor.
