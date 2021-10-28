Trilogy STEM Academy, Roger’s first private high school

Rogers has no private high schools in its area, but that will all change with the two founders of Trilogy STEM Academy — Dean of Students Kate Clemens and Head of Academics Simone Aeshliman — coming to Rogers. The new building will be open in January and the school will be open for the fall semester of 2022.
The founders had started working May 4 on opening the school. They had all known each other previously from working at St. Cloud Technical and Community College together teaching different STEM classes. Clemens is also the daughter of Aeshliman. All together the women have over 35 combined years of college teaching experience.
They plan to make a college-like atmosphere for high school students who are interested in STEM so they may prepare for their college careers.
“We’ll include all the required subjects that will be required for college acceptance, English, science and all that,” Clemens said. “But we would be incorporating STEM into all those classes so they will be working on hands-on activities that interest the student and they’ll be able to make the connections between the STEM side and the non-STEM side.”
They will only be accepting coming freshmen for the 2022-23 school year but in the next four years hope to have freshmen through seniors in the school. They hope to have one to two classes of ninth graders to start. Each class with 20 students in it.
“It is a college prep atmosphere,” Aeshliman said. “So we will be doing 13 AP classes, a lot of hands-on projects, extracurriculars. We will be requiring some volunteer work for our students, robotics clubs.”
Clemens also mentioned the extracurriculars the students may be able to receive. “It’ll be student-led,” she said. “Whatever they are interested in for extracurriculars we will work with the students and the parents to figure out what they want and try to offer it.”
They hope that most of the faculty who will be teaching will be coming from a college teaching background to hone in on the college prep and STEM-centered curriculum that the students will be receiving.
“Most of our faculty will be experienced in teaching college,” Aeshliman said. “We all feel like we know what’s needed for the students to be successful and we can be mentors and guide them and make sure they’re prepared. Sometimes that transition between high school and college is brutal.”
The founders do not want students to be afraid of the rigor though and want them to know they will be supported by them and the other faculty the whole way.
“We’ll be able to with the small class sizes and the one-on-one time put a little more effort into making sure everyone is understanding [the curriculum] and is up to speed on it rather than fall behind,” Clemens said.
Enrollment will be $14,875 a year plus other fees such as AP classes and books. According to Aeshliman, this is roughly half the price of other private high schools they’re modeling themselves after.
“We’re well underneath other private high schools,” Aeshliman said. “If you invest in four years that’s $63,000 that’s less than a year at some college, like Notradame, and you’ll probably skip out on a year because you have all those AP classes. It’s an investment in your child’s education.”
The founders think that their private school option will be appealing to those who love science but still might not go into it in college.
“We still want anybody who wants to succeed in college right off the bat and is ready to be challenged,” Clemens said. “Those are the kids we want. If you find a love for something in STEM that’s great, if you don’t that’s okay too because we still have that well-rounded curriculum.”
The hope is to make the school student-centered and vamp the curriculum with the student’s interests as fall 2022 starts.
“We want it to be student-centered and the parents to be involved in the decisions we make for students,” Aeshliman said. “That first group that comes through will be like our founding family where we really rely on them to tell us what their visions are and we’ll try the best we can to move what we’re doing around that.”
The building they will be in Rogers is a leased space with one to two labs. The founders hope in the next three years after their lease is up to move from their school building in Rogers to their 15-acre building site in Otsego where they will create a campus-like feel for the students.
“Then we can incorporate really cool state-of-the-art STEM labs and common spaces so it feels more like the college campus feel than the high school feel,” Clemens said. “To try to prep them for college not just the academic way but also the environment of how college feels.”
Starting in February, Trilogy will be hosting open house sessions. If people wish to learn more or apply to Trilogy, they can do so at their website trilogystemacademy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.