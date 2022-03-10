Trilogy STEM Academy had its open house and ribbon cutting March 3. Right to left are: I-94 West Chamber of Commerce members Steve Schrunk, Nick Christoff and Greg Anzelc, Dean of Students Kate Clemens, Mike Clemens, Head of Academics Simone Aeshliman, Jim Aeshliman, Chamber members Mark Murray and Bill McMullen.
Trilogy STEM Academy will serve high schoolers interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Trilogy is the first STEM private school in Minnesota and the only private school in Rogers.
Between the founders of Trilogy Stem Academy, Dean of Students Kate Clemens (left) and Head of Academics Simone Aeshliman have over 27 years of combined experience teaching mathematics and engineering at the college level.
Trilogy STEM Academy had its open house and ribbon cutting March 3. Right to left are: I-94 West Chamber of Commerce members Steve Schrunk, Nick Christoff and Greg Anzelc, Dean of Students Kate Clemens, Mike Clemens, Head of Academics Simone Aeshliman, Jim Aeshliman, Chamber members Mark Murray and Bill McMullen.
Trilogy STEM Academy will serve high schoolers interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Trilogy is the first STEM private school in Minnesota and the only private school in Rogers.
Between the founders of Trilogy Stem Academy, Dean of Students Kate Clemens (left) and Head of Academics Simone Aeshliman have over 27 years of combined experience teaching mathematics and engineering at the college level.
Rogers’ first private high school, serving grades nine through 12, had its first open house and ribbon cutting event March 3, showing off its new facility located at 14020 Northdale Blvd. The founders, Dean of Students Kate Clemens and Head of Academics Simone Aeshliman, cut the ribbon with the support of the I-94 West Chamber of Commerce.
The STEM-based school focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The campus is made to have a college-like atmosphere for high school students who are interested in STEM so they may prepare for their college careers, including 12 advanced placement courses, ACT/SAT preparation and a year-end presentation.
Clemens said that the new facility is their permanent location at this time. Three years down the road, after their lease is up, they may move from their school building in Rogers to their 15-acre building site in Otsego where they will create a campus-like feel for the students.
Their current location has a small campus feel with a newsroom, commons area and around six classrooms.
Annual tuition is $14,875. Trilogy is still accepting fall registration. Their next open house and informational event is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.