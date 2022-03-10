Rogers’ first private high school, serving grades nine through 12, had its first open house and ribbon cutting event March 3, showing off its new facility located at 14020 Northdale Blvd. The founders, Dean of Students Kate Clemens and Head of Academics Simone Aeshliman, cut the ribbon with the support of the I-94 West Chamber of Commerce.

The STEM-based school focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The campus is made to have a college-like atmosphere for high school students who are interested in STEM so they may prepare for their college careers, including 12 advanced placement courses, ACT/SAT preparation and a year-end presentation.

Clemens said that the new facility is their permanent location at this time. Three years down the road, after their lease is up, they may move from their school building in Rogers to their 15-acre building site in Otsego where they will create a campus-like feel for the students.

Their current location has a small campus feel with a newsroom, commons area and around six classrooms.

Annual tuition is $14,875. Trilogy is still accepting fall registration. Their next open house and informational event is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

