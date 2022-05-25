(Photos by John Sherman)
STMA’s Emma Windingland (445) passes Alexandria Runner in the 400-meter dash May 20.
Eighth grader Sanae Radloff competes in the 4x200-meter relay for STMA.
STMA high jumper sophomore Jessica Roth makes her attempt.
STMA long jumper Raina Simat sophomore lands a jump.
STMA shot putter senior Cecilia Sipple takes her turn.
The True Team State meet made its triumphant return May 20, and the Lady Knights competed among 11 other teams and took fourth place.
The Lady Knights did not have any first-place finishes overall at the meet, but earned 913 points with several high finishers.
Next up was the conference title meet, which took place at Hopkins High School May 24 in the afternoon.
