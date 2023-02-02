Tips on fire prevention and preparation during the winter

It’s that cold time of the year when people stay indoors and crank up the heat. Although it’s important to stay warm, the winter can lead to more fire hazards and carbon monoxide poisoning risks.
Since carbon monoxide (CO) is odorless and colorless, it’s important to have a CO detector on every floor of your home. Some of the symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, weakness, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, chest pains, and flu-like symptoms.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, CO detectors should be replaced every seven to 10 years. St. Michael Fire Department Fire Chief Steve Hosch said that CO detectors with digital readouts are preferred because they tell you the current CO levels in your home.
According to Hamel Fire Department Fire Chief Jeffrey Ruchti, smoke detectors are recommended to be replaced every 8-10 years.
“Some of the detectors that are wired have a battery backup. They should be changed minimally once a year. Pick a holiday and create that as an opportunity to change batteries,” Ruchti said.
The Hamel Fire Department is a volunteer fire department that serves the city of Medina.
Most CO detectors are plug-in and have a battery backup. The display will usually say ‘Lb,’ which means low battery, when the batteries need to be changed.
Hosch stated that CO detectors should be cleaned every six months. Furnaces, gas appliances, wood or charcoal-burning stoves, vehicles, and fireplaces all emit CO.
Since people use furnaces the most during the winter, it’s important to be aware of the increased risk of CO poisoning and of fire. Furnaces should also be checked by a technician every year.
“Keep the area around your furnace and water heater clear of any kind of combustibles, especially paint and solvents. That should all be stored away from those areas where there could be open combustion. I know a lot of people just pile stuff up in that room to get things out of the way, but you need to keep it clear around your furnace and your water heater,” Hosch said.
During the winter, many people often use space heaters because of the cold. Owners of space heaters should keep their heaters three feet away from anything flammable. Space heaters should not be run for an extended period of time and when someone is not in the room.
They should be plugged directly into the wall and not into a power strip. It’s good to unplug appliances if you’re not using them to prevent fires.
Another fire hazard is nine-volt batteries. These types of batteries can create a short if they touch something metal, so be careful when disposing of them.
Residents of Hennepin County can drop off batteries of all types at the Hennepin Hazardous Waste Dropoff and Transfer Station. Make sure to put the batteries in clear plastic bags or put clear tape on the positive and negative terminals of the batteries to prevent fires.
Wright County Compost and Recycling Facility accepts some batteries as well. While taking steps to prevent a fire is important, you should also be prepared in case a fire does happen.
It’s important to keep the space three feet around fire hydrants clear.
“With all of the heavy snow, they tend to get buried and that could cost valuable time. If we have a working fire it takes multiple fireman minutes, depending on how deep and how hard-packed the snow is, to get it accessible so we can hook it with our hose and get water to the engine,” Hosch said.
Cities clear some fire hydrants but often there are too many fire hydrants for them to clear all of them after a snowfall. It’s not only helpful to the fire department for homeowners to clear fire hydrants near their houses, but it could be critical in the event of a fire.
People should also have an evacuation plan so that they’re prepared if a fire ever occurs. Practice evacuating your residence and pick a place to meet outside with the people you live with.
