Tips on fire prevention and preparation during the winter

During the winter, homeowners and renters should be aware of common fire and carbon monoxide risks.

It’s that cold time of the year when people stay indoors and crank up the heat. Although it’s important to stay warm, the winter can lead to more fire hazards and carbon monoxide poisoning risks.

Since carbon monoxide (CO) is odorless and colorless, it’s important to have a CO detector on every floor of your home. Some of the symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, weakness, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, chest pains, and flu-like symptoms.

