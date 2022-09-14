Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

Nurses strike Monday, Sept. 12 outside North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. Nurses launched a three-day strike over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic.

 David Joles

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, Sept. 12 over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic.

The labor action includes 15,000 nurses and seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas. Those groups have recruited temporary nurses and say they expect to maintain most services.

