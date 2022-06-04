The Albertville Lions along with area businesses are sponsoring the Summer Concert Series on Thursdays at Central Park in Albertville. Along with the Farmers Market starting June 16, The Whitesidewalls will perform after the Farmers Market from 6-8:30 p.m. The summer concerts will feature the Whitesidewalls, Reverend Raven and the CSAB’s, the Shane Martin Band, Concrete Jesus, the 70’s Sunshine Band, the Castaways, Mitch Gordon and the Unleaded Band, the Roe Family Singers, Bob and the Beachcombers, Robby Vee and Anderson Daniels. Mark your calendars, bring the family and some refreshments along with your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy some free music. The Lions will also offer brats, hotdogs, pizza, chips and refreshments.
The Albertville Lions Farmers Market runs Thursdays from June 16 through Sept. 29. The market is open 3-7 p.m. at the Lions Shelter in Central Park just off Main Avenue in downtown Albertville.
The market features local growers from the Albertville and surrounding area and is an opportunity for area residents to get fresh produce from local growers. It also offers a limited variety of food related products and craft items.
On select Thursdays during the Farmers Markets the Lions will also host craft and vendor sales, classic car shows and a vintage tractor show.
Booth space is available to rent for the Farmers Market and the craft/vendor fairs. Vendors can rent a 12 x 12 space and bring their own canopy. Anyone interested in renting booth space for the Albertville Farmers Market can contact albfarmers@aol.com to request a registration form.
