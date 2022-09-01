A Rogers native is moving The Sassy Nook boutique from Zimmerman home to Rogers. The Sassy Nook will have its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 10. Located at 13005 Main Street, Rogers. It will be showcase local artisans, clothing and retail items.
Owner Jill O’Gara is from Rogers, living a mile from the new location. “The fact that I live here in town and I’ve been in town for 20 plus years it’s just nice to come back home,” she said.
The Sassy Nook is located in the same building as Scott Daniels Aveda Salon and Robert Pearson Law Office.
O’Gara has been the owner of the business for six months after the previous owner in Zimmerman gave it to her. Being a crafter herself, O’Gara screen printed T-shirts and sold them at The Sassy Nook.
Wanting to move on from the store, the previous owner asked O’Gara if she wanted to take it over and gifted the original name with it for her use. O’Gara signed a six-month lease with the original owner just to make sure there was a smooth transition, then once the lease was up decided to move to Rogers.
“I loved working for her, I loved that building,” O’Gara said. “I was driving home one day and I saw a for rent sign [along Main Street in Rogers] and signed a year lease and went from there.”
O’Gara has been crafting her whole life, finding it a relaxing outlet. She started screen printing shirts eight years ago.
“I’ve been at home for the past couple of years doing my T-shirts and I just sit there talking to my dogs,” she said. “I’m very excited to get back out in the public and enjoy human interaction.”
The Sassy Nook will be home to products from around 25 local artisans. The vendors set their own prices and pay a monthly fee to sell there, as well as a small commission off of sales. Some things that can be found are woodworking, decor, bath goods, kids’ hair accessories and more. Tattered Farm Co., Not JUST Journals, BKV Designs, Morgan Stained Glass, Wicked Timber, Three Little Heifers, Spotlight Bling Apparel (which is O’Gara’s artisan line) and more local artisans can be found at the boutique. No two vendors are alike, to make sure there is no competition between artisans.
On the retail end, there will be clothing, crystals, essential oils and more sold.
“I always ask customers what else they want in my store,” O’Gara said. “I’m always like ‘what do you think we should have in here?’ I listen to the customers.”
The Sassy Nook is accepting inquiries for more vendors as long as space is available. Interested artisans should contact thesassynook@gmail.com. Artisans are a foundation in the Sassy Nook’s history, the old owner of the boutique only had artisan products in the store. O’Gara wished to branch out a little with the retail but is still giving plenty of spotlight to locally made wares.
“I want people to realize that there is a lot of talent out there and I want to represent them as each individual brings in their products,” O’Gara said.
The boutique will rotate stock two months before each holiday throughout the year. Thanksgiving products will be coming soon.
Once The Sassy Nook is established in Rogers, O’Gara hopes to open a craft classroom in the store and offer crafting classes.
Store’s hours will be Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, go to thesassynook.com.
