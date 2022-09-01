A Rogers native is moving The Sassy Nook boutique from Zimmerman home to Rogers. The Sassy Nook will have its grand opening Saturday, Sept. 10. Located at 13005 Main Street, Rogers. It will be showcase local artisans, clothing and retail items.

Owner Jill O’Gara is from Rogers, living a mile from the new location. “The fact that I live here in town and I’ve been in town for 20 plus years it’s just nice to come back home,” she said.

