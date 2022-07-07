Rogers Lions President Sue Halgrimson with Citizen of the Year award winner John Siefert and Community Spirit award winner Dr. Chris Stuart, representing Northwest Family Clinic during Rockin Rogers Days.
Elk River American Legion was the Color Guard at start of the parade Rockin Rogers Parade, Saturday, June 18.
Rogers Lions President Sue Halgrimson Presents the Citizen of the Year award to John Siefert during Rockin Rogers Days.
Rogers Lions President Sue Halgrimson Presents the Community Spirit award to Dr. Chris A. Stuart, representing Northwest Family Clinic during Rockin Rogers Days.
David Halgrimson
Rogers Lions President Sue Halgrimson with Citizen of the Year award winner John Siefert and Community Spirit award winner Dr. Chris Stuart, representing Northwest Family Clinic during Rockin Rogers Days.
The Rogers Lions Club had another successful Rockin Rogers Days after two years off due to the pandemic.
The event started Thursday, June 16 with a free Community Night with pony rides by Ponies Pets and Parties, face painting by Kristine Johnson, chair massages by Health Source of Rogers, a beer garden by the Rogers Lions Club, entertainment by Unicorn and a carnival with rides by Gopher State Expositions Carnival.
Friday, June 17, Gopher State Expositions Carnival was open, live entertainment was provided by Johnny Holm Band and the beer garden was open. Saturday, June 18, Gopher State Expositions Carnival was open, live entertainment was provided by GenX Jukebox and Hairball and the beer garden was open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.