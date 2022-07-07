The Rogers Lions Club had another successful Rockin Rogers Days after two years off due to the pandemic.

The event started Thursday, June 16 with a free Community Night with pony rides by Ponies Pets and Parties, face painting by Kristine Johnson, chair massages by Health Source of Rogers, a beer garden by the Rogers Lions Club, entertainment by Unicorn and a carnival with rides by Gopher State Expositions Carnival.

Friday, June 17, Gopher State Expositions Carnival was open, live entertainment was provided by Johnny Holm Band and the beer garden was open. Saturday, June 18, Gopher State Expositions Carnival was open, live entertainment was provided by GenX Jukebox and Hairball and the beer garden was open.

Tags

Load comments