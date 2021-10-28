Marian Braun, 84, from St. Michael, died Sept. 26. She had a long life in the theater, including being everyone’s grandma at the St. Michael Cinema as a box office worker and as the face of “This Week at the Theater” Facebook live videos.
“She was the face of the theater,” St. Michael Cinema Events and Operations Manager Shelley Oslos said. “So many people would adopt her as their grandma or their second mom. She would frequently be seen with people around her catching up and sharing stories and pictures.”
Braun was a part of the original theater crew when it opened in 2015 and has been in the St. Michael area for 15 years. The first time Oslos met Braun was at the cinema where she recognized Braun from her time working at McDonald’s in St. Michael.
“The first time I ever met Marian was going to the cinema as a customer the first week they opened, going ‘don’t I know you?’ And her going ‘oh yeah, that’s probably from McDonald’s,’” Oslos said. “I think everyone had that feeling about her. When you looked at her, you had a sense of familiarity and that we’re already friends. She made everyone feel like that, which really was her special gift.”
Braun had a theatrical background, attending Hollywood High School for a year before coming back to Minneapolis. After she finished high school, she danced with the USO for a year and also worked in a dance troupe.
Along with working at theaters in the winter, Braun was also a choreographer for high school musicals. She started working in theaters in the late 1950s, including as a candy girl at River View Theater in south Minneapolis and Terrace Theater in Robbinsdale.
According to her son, Tim Braun, she had always had people adopt her whether it was as their mom, grandma or friend even at the Terrace Theater where he grew up.
“We’d go there almost every day, five, six days a week,” he said. “So that was like my second home and I think it was her second home. It was my family. My mother was a single mother, I was her only child, but all the people at the theater tended to adopt my mother as their second mother. So it was kind of like my family at those theaters.”
The theater was truly a family affair – at age 13 Tim Braun started working as an usher at the Terrace Theater.
“I called my mom ‘Marian’ when I worked at the theater because it was one of those things that kids don’t want to talk about their parents,” Tim Braun said. “So, I’d call her Marian to separate myself and everyone else called her ‘mom’.”
He said that when she moved from the Terrace Theater to the St. Michael Cinema, some people came to watch movies in St. Michael just to see her.
“To this day, there are people that come from North Minneapolis, South Minneapolis, Golden Valley, that whole Crystal-Robbinsdale area and they drive to [St. Michael Cinema]. And they started driving there for my mother. She became kind of a local celebrity... It was amazing the amount of people who knew her and loved her.”
COMMUNITY LOVE
The community outreach didn’t stop for Braun even after her death.
“The community outreach was always so overwhelming, in a good way,” Oslos said. “Announcing a few weeks back letting people know she wasn’t doing well, there were over 600 comments on Facebook. Her son Tim read her every single one of those and it really uplifted her. The community was just as good for Marian as Marian was to them.”
Some of the comments from the Facebook posting included:
“My condolences to her family and her theater family,” St. Michael Cinema patron Shelly Collins said. “She always greeted myself and my family with a smile and small conversation. It definitely will not be the same going to a movie without her there.”
St. Michael Cinema patron Jenny Jackson said, “She was such a staple and familiar face to this theater that we always looked forward to seeing. Our entire family was sad to hear the news.”
The St. Michael Cinema will host a memorial for Braun Friday, Oct. 29, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the music room and streamed into the lobby.
“We really want people to know more of Marian. Everyone knew she was the happy grandma at the cinema who was always ready to give a word or a smile, but she lived an incredible life with so many different journeys, paths and stories,” Oslos said.
Tim Braun and the St. Michael Cinema hope to continue honoring Marian in the future with an annual memorial concert event and film series. . Tim Braun hopes money raised from the event would go to local scholarship funds for students in the community. The cinema will try to show Braun’s favorite movies at the events, such as “Singing in the Rain,” “Funny Face,” “The Greatest Showman” and more. Another hope for the cinema is to build a statue of Braun, wearing her signature beret.
“I’d like to think that even though she’s gone, that between what the theater is doing with that statue and the annual [concert event] that we’ll never forget her,” Tim Braun said.
Event now that his mother is gone, Tim Braun still goes to the theater to still speak to her at the box office. “That’s where I always have known my mom. Most of my life she was in a theater box office and I probably have had my best conversations with her over the years there. When I was little at the theater when she worked at the Terrace, I would just sit there and talk to her in between movies when she wasn’t selling tickets. I’m hoping that moving forward... all those people who thought of her as mom, when the statue is up there, that people come in here and talk to my mom. Whether it’s the statue or whatever and remember her for how much she loved them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.