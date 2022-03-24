The Elk River Education Association reported on its Facebook page that the EREA negotiating team had reached a tentative pact on March 3.
One of the next steps in the process is for the members to vote on the tentative agreement. They will do that March 30-31, according to Lisa Olson, EREA president.
If the majority of members vote yes, the the District 728 School Board will vote on the tentative agreement in April.
District 728 finance department recognized by ASBO
The Elk River Area School District received the Association of School Business Officials International Certificate of Excellence for its annual comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
Superintendent Dan Bittman credited Kim Eisenschenk, executive director of business services, and Joe Primus, assistant director of finance, and the finance department for the achievement. “We’re grateful for their continued diligence,” Bittman said.
Principals for Salk, VandenBerge among positions being filled
The Elk River Area School District is looking for new leaders for Salk and VandenBerge middle schools in Elk River.
Salk Middle School Principal Julia Athman has been hired to open Prairie View Middle School, and VandenBerge Middle School Principal Marcia Welch is retiring at the end of the school year.
Superintendent Dan Bittman said the administration is in the process of filling both openings as well as one coming in the business department.
Kim Eisenschenk, director of business services, is retiring at the end of the school year.
“We anticipate we will be ready to make recommendations for the two principal openings the week of March 21 and the executive director position the week of April 11,” Bittman reported. “Thank you to our students, families, staff and administrators who have been involved in this process. These are important and exciting decisions.”
