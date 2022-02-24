Abigail Labrador, a 12-year-old resident of Albertville will be competing as a finalist in the Drive, Chip and Putt nationals at Augusta Georgia National Golf Club.
With her family by her side - her dad, mom and two older brothers- Abigail will tackle the same green masters such as Labrador’s hero Tiger Woods has. Eighty junior golfers representing 30 U.S. states have earned an invitation and will compete in the eighth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.
The finals will be played at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, April 3, before the start of the Masters’ Tournament. It will also be televised on the golf channel for all those who wish to watch Abigail tear up the green. She will be competing against 10 other golfers in the ages 12-13 category.
Qualifying required Labrador to get in third in the local qualifiers, beating out around 40 other kids. Then she competed in Subregionals in the state of Minnesota, then won first place in the Drive, Chip and Putt regionals in Colorado.
The Labradors did not have high expectations in regionals or expectations to make it to nationals past having a great time and holiday in Colorado, but were very excited when she won and is now able to go to nationals.
“There were a bunch of tall girls that I knew were good competitors so I was very nervous, but I kept it in,” Abigail said. “Chipping, that’s how I won. If I wasn’t good at chipping I wouldn’t have made it to Augusta... Once we were waiting at the letter board, I won and everyone was surprised at how calm I was. I was shocked, but I didn’t know how to express it.”
She is nervous to compete at Augusta but does not think the nerves will sink in until after she has competed.
“It’s just another tournament,” she said.
Her instructor at Optimal Performance Golf in Maple Grove, Steve Fessler, has been her coach since she was around seven years old and thinks that her strong nerves are what will make her great.
“I don’t think she’s afraid of the moment,” Fessler said. “She has all the skills. Some people get nervous around others and I think everyone will be nervous, but she’s not afraid of the moment. She’s good enough to win it.”
Family support
One of the main drives and passions about golf for Abigail is her family.
“She has a great team in the sense of her family,” Fessler said. “Her parents are special people. They help her stay grounded.”
This is the second time she has been to regionals, but the first time she’s been to Nationals.
It’s not only Abigail who is a golfer in the family though. Both of her older brothers, Michael who is in high school and Christian who is in college are golfers. Christian has been to regionals and was close to going to Augustas, but was not able to qualify.
“[In Colorado] she ran up to me and held my hand and told me ‘mom, you have two boys, but it’s up to me to take it to Augustas,” Abigail’s mom, Sharon Labrador said. “I got really nervous and I told her you do you, you do your best.”
Whenever the siblings play golf they play for higher stakes than medals. They play for bragging rights and the loser has to do the dishes for a week.
“I’ve done a lot of dishes,” Michael said.
Abigail believes that most of her passion for perfecting golf comes from her love of the game and from her hunger to beat her brothers versus anyone else she may compete against.
“I’ve tried different sports, but I didn’t like practicing them as I liked golf,” she said. “Since both, my brothers play it, I’m very competitive. When we go up against each other, my goal is to beat them so I just keep practicing which helps at the tournament too.”
Drive, Chip and Putt allow for her to have one caddy on the green to carry her clubs. Abigail chose her mom, who has been to all of her matches and has caddied for her before.
The Labrador family is planning on staying after her nationals are over and watching the Masters which plays right after the nationals. Abigail thinks it will be very educational for her to watch the professionals play and see the greats in action.
Preparing for the day
One challenge that she is anticipating is not having played on the Augustas green before. She has heard that the green is fast. She will have a short time to practice, on a separate golf course that will simulate Augustas’s 18th hole that they will be playing on.
“I’m just going to go off of what I know,” she said. “If I know it, I’ll put it to my advantage.”
Fessler has been to Augustas before for the National Finals. His advice to Abigail is to just have fun and focus on enjoying the experience itself. He plans on not missing any second of her game whether he goes in person or watches the tournament on television.
“She’s a really unique young lady,” Fessler said. “She has that it factor. She has a drive you don’t have to push. She always wants to get better. There’s no one pushing her but herself.”
Six shots are all that she gets on the green in Augustas to win nationals. Each participant will compete in all three skills (drive, chip and putt). Participants will attempt two shots per skill.
At the National Finals, one champion will be named from each age/gender division. Each finalist will be scored based on a 30-point system, offering the player with the best drive 10 points, the player with the closest cumulative chips 10 points and the player with the nearest cumulative putts 10 points, in each separate skill. The highest total composite score will determine the winner.
The skill that Abigail thinks is her best asset in Augustas is chipping.
“I practice it the most often and for me, it’s the most fun thing you can do because you can do it from all different angles and I can do it with the same club,” Labrador said. “And if you’re in a bad spot you can chip out and you’ll be okay.”
In the future, she hopes to go to the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals again. Currently, she goes to school as a sixth grader at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West, but she hopes next year to try out for St. Michael-Albertville’s varsity-level team.
For more information on when the Drive, Chip and Putt will air, go to golfchannel.com.
