A 17-year-old St. Michael girl and product of Elk River’s Learn to Skate program will compete in Switzerland this weekend with the Northernettes synchronized skating team, which was named Team USA after a successful 2021 season.
Halaina Walker, who has been skating in Elk River since she was four years old, tried out for and made the Northernettes Junior synchronized skating team this past May. The St. Michael-Albertville High School student is already an accomplished figure skater and ice dance competitor. She has won medals and tested for and received gold in the USFSA Moves in the Field in 2019 and the Solo Free Dance in 2021.
She and her counterparts are now potentially blazing a trail for other girls who would like to compete in synchronized skating and for those who aspire to be in the Olympics someday. There’s a solid push to see synchronized skating become an Olympic sport by those involved in the sport at its highest levels.
“There is a big push for it to be added for the 2026 Winter Olympics,” said Alana Christie, coach and director of the Northernettes who founded the program in 2017 to become a premiere destination for competitive synchronized skating. “There are many people behind the scenes helping make this happen, and fighting for our sport to be included.
“All we can do is continue to work hard, push the boundaries of the sport and hope that one day it will be included in the Olympics.”
The Northernettes took first in their most recent competition at the Synchro Illinois competition in Chicago, Illinois. This is also where a video of five teams that competed there was created and will be aired on NBC during the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
The Junior team is traveling to Neuchatel, Switzerland to compete Feb. 10-11 at the 2022 Neuchatel Trophy as part of Team USA. The team will be competing against 10 other teams from around the world (Spain, Finland, Hungary, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the USA).
“We definitely have a chance to medal at this event if we put together two strong performances,” Christie said.
Walker and her teammates will enjoy international travel, competing against other countries and following the Olympics in Beijing that started this week on Feb. 3 followed by opening ceremonies on Feb. 4.
“My hope is for our team to skate our best and prove we deserve to be there,” Walker said. “I also want to enjoy being there.”
The rink is a 10-minute walk from the hotel they will be staying at along Lake Neuchatel.
“It is beautiful,” Christie said.
To track their progress in Switzerland, visit northernettessynchro.org/ or neuchatel-trophy.ch/en/
Journey to compete as internationally as Team USA
The Northernettes are comprised of skaters from around the metro and beyond. In order for the junior team to earn its stripes as Team USA, it had to meet a certain International Selection Pool score criteria at two of their three competitions in California, Massachusetts, and Michigan this fall, which they exceeded at each of the three meets. Once they cleared this bar, United States figure skating officials chose the teams who will represent USA. The Northernettes certainly caught their eye.
They finished seventh at the Fall Classic in Irvine, California with a score of 47.16 in the short program and 92.97 in the long program for an overall score of 140.13.
The team finished fourth in the Boston Classic with the following scores of 50.00 in the short program, 99.11 in the long program for a combined score of 149.11.
The team followed that performance with a third place finish at the Porter Classic in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (53.2, 96.01, 149.21)
Walker said it was a crazy month of November traveling to all three competitions in one month.
“The best part about all of this was traveling with teammates,” she said.
As of yet, no Olympic aspirations for Walker
Walker has no aspirations of competing in the 2026 Olympics if synchronized skating becomes an Olympic sport, at least not yet. She’s a prolific goal-setter, who has been known to surprise herself.
She will definitely be a fan of Team USA’s men’s and women’s figure skaters and ice dancers in Beijing, and she has her favorites she will be watching and learning from. “I’ll be paying attention,” Walker said. “I see their level and it inspires me.”
Figure skating and pair’s figure skating are different from ice dancing, which became a Winter Olympic sport in 1976 and is more akin to ballroom dancing on skates.
The ice dancing competition has two parts. The short dance lasts about three minutes and the free dance lasts about four minutes.
Synchronized skating offers athletes the chance to compete with a team and learn the value of teamwork and camaraderie. Walker is at the summit of sorts for synchronized skating. There’s nowhere else for girls her age to compete at a higher level in the sport. That could change someday. And girls like Walker and others could be inspired to go for the gold on the world’s biggest stage.
“I never thought I would get this far,” she said. “I never thought I would be a Team USA skater.”
Goals: advancement on the ice, college
Walker also has a desire to achieve five gold medals in figure skating through testing, which would be the equivalent of achieving a Black Belt as a martial artist. She already has two mentioned earlier, and three more to go. Walker’s overarching goal is to get a skating scholarship to attend college in Adrian, Michigan by making the school’s figure skating and/or synchronized skating team.
All her hard work at the Elk River Ice Arena and now the new multi-purpose facility will have paid off. Walker has been a member of the Elk River Figure Skating Club since 2011, which performs in the Kiser Construction Rink No. 2 at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center. She has been volunteering as an Elk River Learn to Skate instructor since 2019, which is now offered in Cornerstone Rink No. 1 in the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
Elk River’s Learn to Skate program to add synchronized skating
Walker’s advice for anyone interested in learning to skate is to go for it and give it a try, no matter the age.
“I know people who started at 14 and are national level skaters,” she said.
The same folks that bring this program have added a synchronized skating class that will be Monday nights from 6:20 to 6:50 p.m. that will be open to ages 4-15 who have completed Basic 3 and higher (or with coaches approval).
Synchronized skating is a sport where 5-20 skaters perform a program together. It is characterized by teamwork, speed, intricate formations and step sequences.
“Synchronized skating is a great addition to the Learn to Skate program for an aspiring figure skater that enjoys being part of a group or team,” said Elk River Learn to Skate coach Tara Schmolka.
Interested participants are asked to search You Tube for examples of synchronized skating. The Northernettes site is another good one at: northernettessynchro.org/
Jim Boyle is the editor of the Elk River Star News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.