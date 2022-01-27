The Reed family was supposed to be at home the morning of Dec. 28 when they received a call from the Corcoran Police Department that awoke the family of six in their hotel just outside of Illinois, breaking the news that their house was engulfed in flames.
When the fire was put out a few hours later, the house was completely destroyed.
With the destination of Florida, the Reed family was supposed to leave Dec. 28. But Angie Reed’s sister-in-law called to tell them a snowstorm was coming and they should start to drive to Florida before it hit. The family with three sons and one daughter 12, 10, 7 and 5 years old, mother Angie Reed and father Seth Reed were already packed. Turning off all the lights, turning down the heat and taking down the Christmas tree, the Reed family left around 6 p.m. the night of Dec. 27. They drove through the night being chased by the snowstorm and stopped at a hotel for the night at around 2 a.m.
Not wishing to be woken up, Reed put her phone on sleep mode, so she didn’t receive the notifications that her house cameras were picking up the movement of smoke in the house. The family was not aware of the fire until the Corcoran Police Department called and explained what happened. Not wishing to take the kids back to where they would have no home, the Reed family continued on their vacation to Florida and are still there, except for Seth Reed who returned to Minnesota Jan. 13.
“I was just beside myself, I couldn’t even breathe,” Angie Reed said about when she got the call. “The kids and everyone were sleeping in one hotel room, and I said ‘the house is on fire’ aloud and the kids jumped up and my husband jumped up and were like ‘what’ in total complete shock and panic.”
As of Jan. 14 there has been no cause found for the fire. A total of 19 fire departments from different cities arrived on the scene to help put the fire out. According to Paula Steelman, Corcoran’s public safety administrative manager, due to the location, water needed to be transported in to extinguish the fire as no fire hydrants or city water supply were available in the area. Because of the cold weather, extra firefighter personnel was required to ensure safety for firefighters battling fatigue and dehydration.
Sifting through the ashes
Seven Bibles found in the wreckage of the home are a beacon of hope for the Reed family. They are a little charred and damaged by smoke, but intact all the same.
Since the fire, Angela Reed’s father Byron Tilus has been excavating the ash and debris of the house every day for around four to six hours to see if he can find anything to salvage. So far, only a few things have been found, mostly in the daughter’s room (age 10) which was farthest from where the fire was presumed to have started.
The two youngest Reed boys, 7 and 5 years old, had their bedroom above the garage, where the fire may have stared. According to Tilus nothing of theirs has been found yet.
“It’s gone, everything is gone,” Tilus said. “The amazing thing is I’ve found [around] seven Bibles in there that’s all survived the fire. I keep coming across the Bible and the thing is how did this not burn. They all have some burnt edges here and there, gotten water damage from the fire department. They’re all from different parts of the house.”
Tilus had just driven to Texas Dec. 25, but at hearing about the fire he drove right back to Minnesota to start looking for things to salvage from the house.
“Just looking for those sentimental things that you can’t get back,” Tilus said. “People go, oh it’s just a house it’s replaceable. But you think of those pictures, Angie had a laptop full of videos of all her kids being born... It’s all burnt up now.”
Going through the house is hard work, chipping away at water and ash with shovels and hammers. The daughter’s baby blanket, which was made from her baby clothes, has also been found.
Seth Reed’s deceased brother’s hat was recovered, undamaged, along with some snow globes and a few pictures.
“My dad has been digging through ashes daily for us, looking to find something for us,” Angela Reed said. “I’ve cried more tears than I’ve cried in my life, it feels like I’ve lost a person... It feels like our home was our security, our safety, our comfort. It’s where you want to go when you’re sad, it’s where you want to go when you’re upset, it’s where you want to be when you’re sick. It’s just life.”
Support of a community
Reed has also cried tears of gratitude as the community and neighbors have risen to the occasion to lift the family up and offer support.
A Go Fund Me has been set up at gofundme.com/f/dqupnr-help-support-the-reed-family by friends Jen Landy and Emmy Ellestad. So far, the community has raised around $36,000 for the family.
Landy said that she and Ellestad started the Go Fund Me in an attempt to help the family replace what they have lost until insurance can come through. While talking to Reed, they also realized that because the family was heading to Florida they did not have any winter clothes or gear with them for when they come back to the frigid Minnesota winter.
Landy and Ellestad put out the call for donations of winter gear and the community stepped up. Landy was able to fill two bins of winter clothes for each person in the family. They received so many donations that they passed along four bags of winter gear to an elementary school in the Wayzata School District.
“I had no idea what to expect for how much would come in and how much work it could be,” Landy said. “To me, that didn’t matter or go into the decision at all. All I wanted to do, and still want to do, is help this family through this difficult time. They have an army of people willing to step in when more is needed.”
The Reeds have received cards in Florida and an outpouring of donations from strangers and friends.
“We are just blown away by people’s generosity,” Angela Reed said. “It’s helping us get through the pain to see such amazing blessings. It takes away a little of the hurt... I just don’t know how to thank everybody.”
There were three cats in the house at the time of the fire, which were all able to escape through a cat door. While skittish, the cats are being looked after by neighbors who leave their garage door open at night to allow the cats to get in for food, water and warmth.
The Reeds are still trying to find a house that will accommodate their family of six, one dog and three cats. The family is very grateful for all the generosity that has been shown to them and wishes that the community gleans a bright side from their story.
“There are so many good people in the world, so much kindness even in the crazy world we live in right now, there’s hope in that Jesus will get you through these hard things,” Reed said. “I just know there will be beauty from the ashes.”
