Not really knowing where it would bring her, Jenny Theis started her Facebook page “Suburban Cake Mom” four years ago to post about the cakes she made and allow others to contact her to order her cake or cupcake creations. Today she makes on average five cakes per week.
“Some of it was to have a place to post and explore and have the avenue to [cake decorate more],” Theis said about why she started the Facebook page.
Seven years ago Theis started baking for her family and friends. Her mother-in-law suggested the Michael’s store cake decorating courses and they did that together to study the craft of cake decorating.
“No formal training just those Michael’s classes and self-taught,” Theis said.
Some of Theis’s cakes include themes such as a Cheetos bag cake, unicorn cupcakes, Toy Story and other Disney cakes all designed by fondant and icing around delicious cake. Theis’s process of crafting her cakes starts with baking the cakes one day then freezing them as she preps for decorating another day. Those who hire her to make the cakes give her themes or color schemes to work with then she goes off of the pictures they provide to shape the exact image they want through fondant and icing. The decorating can take anywhere from an hour to a day of work.
“I don’t cover the cakes in fondant because you still want to eat it, but it’s a great way to accent the cake or get the design that you want,” Theis said. “It’s like playing with Play-Doh all the time.”
One of her favorite cakes she ever made was the Cheetos cake.
“There was a Cheetos cake, they wanted it to look like a bag of Cheetos,” Theis said. “It was one of those fun challenging ones where I thought, can I make this work without the whole thing being fondant... The ones I end up being the most proud of, are the ones that I think initially that I can’t do, or that I’m a little nervous... then it works and I think ‘I got this.’”
Theis likes how much variety that she gets with each project.
“It’s kind of fun that I get the variety of themes. Every now and then someone surprises me with a new theme and I go, no I have not done that yet, but we can make that work.”
Theis has a fridge that is dedicated for the cakes to Tetris them in. She has found that five projects per week are the sweet spot on what she can manage by herself and the fridge can fit all the cakes.
“Once it gets over five, it gets a little challenging,” Theis said.
Most people that contact Theis for her sweet treats are from the community.
“I definitely want [customers] to think I hit the mark as far as theme goes, but I also want them to like the taste of it too. Yeah, I want it to look really good, but I want you to enjoy eating it too,” Theis said. “I’ve had repeat customers so I’m hoping that’s a good sign.”
One of those repeat customers is Kris Mas who commissioned a Jim Bean cake for her husband’s 40th birthday.
“I’ve been a customer of Suburban Cake Mom for three years,” Mas said. “Her creations never disappoint.”
Theis thought while creating the cake that it was interesting since she had to make the cake itself support a real bottle of Jim Beam.
“It was a matter of supporting the bottle within the cake so it didn’t just smash into the cake,” Theis said.
The standard cake that Theis makes, which is three-layer with frosting between can cost around $70 and feeds up to 20 people, the price can go up depending on how intricate of a design the customer wants.
To see more of Theis’s creations, people can find them at facebook.com/suburbancakemom/
