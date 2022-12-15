Water quality in the North Fork of the Crow River watershed appears to have improved, but still needs attention, according to a recently released report from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The report, released in draft form late last month, notes a slight decrease in phosphorus, more lakes improving in clarity than declining, and an overall improvement in biological diversity since 2007, when the watershed was initially evaluated.

