Water quality in the North Fork of the Crow River watershed appears to have improved, but still needs attention, according to a recently released report from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The report, released in draft form late last month, notes a slight decrease in phosphorus, more lakes improving in clarity than declining, and an overall improvement in biological diversity since 2007, when the watershed was initially evaluated.
However, the document adds, “While some improvements were seen, overall water quality conditions in the watershed are still degraded and in need of improvement,” the report states.
The North Fork of the Crow River claims a watershed that spans 1,485 miles and includes the cities of St. Michael and Rogers. The Crow River joins the Mississippi River near Dayton.
The Crow’s North Fork was the first watershed in the state to complete the MPCA’s Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy process, known as WRAPS, the MPCA noted in a summary of last month’s report, which was an update on a 2015 WRAPS report.
The update looked at five subwatersheds and the management practices that have been implemented there.
“We wanted to see some of the pros and cons of some of the practices we used and whether or not they were effective within the area they were being used,” Scott Lucas, a project manager for the MPCA, said in an interview.
The most commonly used measures were alternative tile intakes, sediment control basins and woodchip bioreactors, which use bacteria and organic matter to remove nitrates from agricultural runoff.
“Some farmers have done some really good things,” Lucas said.
But some of the less common practices, such as planting cover crops and reducing tilling, are the most effective, according to the WRAPS update.
“There’s no downside to those,” Lucas said. “We can put those in and they’ll have a benefit of restoring soil health, increasing the water holding capacity.”
Those measures are more difficult to implement in the short term than the more popular practices. “Since the farmers are kind of living year to year, that makes it challenging to switch over to those,” Lucas said.
The North Fork of the Crow River watershed consists mostly of agricultural land, but lakeshore properties also impact the water quality.
Rain gardens, grassed swales and vegetated buffers were the most popular measures for lakeshores, the WRAPS update found. A more effective action that property owners could consider is replacing turf grass lawns with native vegetation, the report noted.
“There’s still a lot of education that needs to be done, because we talked to a few landowners on some of the lakes that really had no idea,” Lucas said.
One goal of the WRAPS process is to determine the success of public outreach efforts. In the past, if 100 people showed up for a workshop, that would be deemed a success, Lucas said.
“But what we’re looking (at now) is that really, how do we determine success? By the body count of who showed up rather than how many people actually change behaviors?” he said. “ … Now, that’s going to take some time to implement.”
The effects of water pollution can be seen down to the Gulf of Mexico, but some of the effects, such as toxic blue-green algae blooms that can make lakes unsafe, affect life here and now.
“Everything we come to these lakes for is negatively affected by these activities,” Lucas said. “It’s a health issue. It’s an aesthetics issue. It’s a property value issue.”
In working to improve water quality, the benefits sought in the WRAPS process go beyond the reports themselves.
“The important part of the WRAPS process is not just the document that comes out of it. It’s also the work, you know, the process itself,” Lucas said. “Because the partners get together to talk about these things, and they learn things in that process that they wouldn’t know if they just turned the whole thing over to a consultant.”
