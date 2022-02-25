Rep. Dean Phillips announced that Riddhi Singhvi from the Minnetonka Online School, alongside his partner Coolsjes Singhvi from Stillwater High School, won the 2022 Congressional App Challenge in Minnesota’s Third District for their app, DPREDICT.
A panel of judges selected DPREDICT, which helps users identify early signs of prediabetes, based on the app’s originality, user experience, and demonstrated programming skills.
“I am always so impressed by the passion, energy, and talent of our students,” Phillips said. “Now more than ever, we need to create opportunities to show young people that their skills can make a difference.”
More than 425 million people worldwide suffer from diabetes, and the two students were inspired to create the app when they learned that identifying prediabetes early can improve outcomes.
The Congressional App Challenge was launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015 to highlight the value of computer science and STEM education. All middle and high school students living or attending school in Minnesota’s Third District are invited to participate in the challenge each year.
As winners, Riddhi and Coolsjes will be featured on the Congressional App Challenge website, featured in a display in the U.S. Capitol and invited to the meet the congressman to discuss their talents and aspirations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.