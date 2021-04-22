Thousands of students across the state left their classrooms on the afternoon of April 19. They marched out of their school buildings and gathered, in unity, to spread the word that social injustice needs to end. In the wake of the killings of George Floyd last May and Daunte Wright earlier this month, both by former police officers, students want their voices heard. So they marched outside their school buildings, listened as classmates shared stories of racial injustice, and chanted for equality.
Malika Freeman, a junior at Osseo Senior High, said, “I hope there will be change. I hope that love will be spread, solidarity, justice for everyone who has lost their life.”
Students from schools from across the state participated in school walkouts. Area schools that participated in the walkouts include Champlin Park, Osseo and Maple Grove high schools.
A group on Instagram, MN Teen Activists, helped area schools organize the April 19 walkout, from 1 to 1:47 p.m. to “stand in solidarity against racial injustice.” The MN Teen Activists’ mission is to “spread awareness of injustice issues in society today represented around the world by Minnesota teens.” The group was formed in May 2020.
Students at Champlin Park High School staged a walkout protest Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. The group walked from the building to the football stadium, where they packed nearly two-thirds of the student section bleachers wearing black-colored clothes.
They then listened to roughly a dozen student-presenters on the track in front of the bleachers, intermittently chanting phrases such as “no justice, no peace,” and “Black lives matter.”
According to an email sent by principal Michael George to Champlin Park High School parents and guardians, George said, “our school district respects students’ first amendment rights to freedom of speech, expression and association.” He also added that “students who leave their regular schedule will be documented and school policies for follow-up will apply.”
At Maple Grove Senior High School, a large of students chanted as they walked around in a group around the school’s parking lot. The group gathered by the rock outside of the school’s main doors to share messages of unity.
The students from Osseo Senior High took their walkout one step further. A group of about 400 students first gathered outside of the school to voice their message.
Then around 12:30 p.m., the group marched along 93rd Avenue from the school to the Osseo Area School District office.
Superintendent Cory McIntyre said he was excited for the students to have a voice as he waited outside for the group of Osseo students to arrive. “This is all student lead and organized,” he said. “It shows their leadership and I’m very proud of them. This is their moment.”
Once the group of Osseo students gathered outside of the district office, students voiced their messages once again.
Osseo Senior High School sophomore Yassin Bah is one of the organizers of the Osseo march and is a co-founder of the MN Teen Activists group.
“The crowd felt powerful and everyone showed up and showed a sense of community,” she said of the walkout.
Osseo senior Tiana Love said she was proud of the student body coming out and participating.
“We honestly didn’t think that this many people would come out today considering how much work we have put in this past week trying to put this together,” she said.
Malika added, “The last week has been a really emotional week and I have to give thanks to our teacher, Ms. Stew. She’s been really helpful with us, giving us safe spaces to, you know, be able to vent, to be able to cope with everything.”
