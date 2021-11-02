The majority of voters in the St. Michael-Albertville School District voted no on an operating levy request in the Nov. 2 election.
According to unofficial results from the St. Michael-Albertville School District website, the operating levy request failed with 2,533 "yes" votes and 3,458 voting "no". As of 11:44 p.m., the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website showed no precincts reporting results.
Canvassing is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Taxpayers were asked to support a 10-year, $1,195 per pupil or in total $7.9 million operating levy for the district to maintain class size, programs and activities.
The district asked voters to approve the operating levy because COVID-19 disrupted revenue and created unforeseen expenses, causing a $7 million in lost revenue.
At the same time, a demographic study was done in 2020 that showed that there will be only 1-2% growth each year through 2021-2026. St. Michael-Albertville Schools is also one of the lowest funded districts per-pupil revenue in the state. In 2020, the district cut $6 million in costs from the budget and laid off 70 staff members.
