In October 2022, the Ann Bancroft Foundation launched its second grant program. The Ann Bancroft Foundation Trailblazer Fellowship grant was awarded to eight female high schoolers from different parts of the state.

Ann Bancroft founded the Ann Bancroft Foundation in 1991. In 1986, Bancroft used a dogsled to cross the ice to the North Pole. In 1993, after crossing the South Pole by skis, Bancroft became the first woman to cross the North and South Poles.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments