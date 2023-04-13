In October 2022, the Ann Bancroft Foundation launched its second grant program. The Ann Bancroft Foundation Trailblazer Fellowship grant was awarded to eight female high schoolers from different parts of the state.
Ann Bancroft founded the Ann Bancroft Foundation in 1991. In 1986, Bancroft used a dogsled to cross the ice to the North Pole. In 1993, after crossing the South Pole by skis, Bancroft became the first woman to cross the North and South Poles.
The Foundation was originally called the All Women’s Expedition Foundation to support the polar expedition in 1993. However, in 1997, the board of directors and Bancroft decided to change the name to the Ann Bancroft Foundation to focus on helping women achieve their dreams.
The Trailblazer Fellowship is only for high school students that have been previous Foundation grantees before. Girls who receive this grant receive up to $2,500 for college or pursuing other goals of theirs. The Foundation selected the eight student grantees from 30 applications that they received.
“Our core value of the Ann Bancroft Foundation is that notion of the supportive community that can help you, better you, and tell you that you can do amazing things. So how do we deepen that?” Ann Bancroft Foundation Executive Director Ethelind Kaba said.
The Trailblazer Fellowship is different than the Foundation’s typical grants because it’s a cohort model. Grantees participate in a year-long cohort and choose a mentor to guide them.
The kickoff meeting for the cohorts was at the beginning of March and all of the students who received Trailblazer Fellowship grants got to meet each other. The grantees will attend three more cohort meetings in the future.
STMA student Kate Brandli receives grant
All of the grantees who received the Trailblazer Fellowship grant have different goals and dreams. Kate Brandli, a junior in high school at STMA who is from St. Michael, wants to put the Trailblazer Fellowship towards a research trip to Costa Rica.
“Of the eight fellows, only two of us are in STEM. It was very interesting to meet people whose interests are different than mine, but who have dreams that are just as big. At our first meeting, I really enjoyed getting to know the other fellows and hearing about their dreams,” Brandli said.
Brandli, of St. Michael, used the original grant she received in the spring of 2022 to go on a research trip to Costa Rica and now she will be using her second grant to continue researching in Costa Rica. After high school, Brandli wants to go to medical school and work in a research lab.
In Costa Rica, she will be using a large genome database to find and compare the genomes of organism populations. The trip is going to be ten days long and for the first eight days, Brandli will be working on the genome project.
The last two days will be spent on the coast, tagging turtles and doing nest patrols to ensure that hatched turtles make it safely to the ocean. Brandli picked STMA science teacher Logan Olesen as her mentor.
Olesen chaperoned the previous field trip to Costa Rica and is the supervising teacher for a club that Brandli founded called the Slow Fashion Club. The Slow Fashion Club was formed to spread awareness about the overconsumption of fast fashion.
“I started Slow Fashion Club because I already liked to crochet and I am very passionate about climate change. I think that making our own clothes and/or buying second-hand clothes is one of the easiest things we can do to lessen our carbon footprint,” Brandli said.
Brandli has lived in St. Michael for her whole life and has a younger sister and older brother. In her free time, she likes to read, crochet, listen to music, cook, and study. Brandli’s parents went to college for biology and engineering, and she said that they inspired her to have an interest in STEM.
“Having a foundation that has encouraged me to be curious and has also told me that I can do anything if I put my mind to it, has led me to have aspirations of working as a researcher in biology or physics. I’m incredibly grateful for my family and I don’t think I would have found something I love as much as science if they hadn’t let me nurture it,” Brandli said.
