STMA Schools superintendent receives Region Administrator of Excellence Award

(Photo courtesy of Ann-Marie Foucault)

St. Michael-Albertville Schools Superintendent Anne-Marie Foucault was awarded The Minnesota Association of School Administrators 2023 Region Administrator of Excellence Award for the Association’s Region 6. The Association gives out nine Regional Administrators of Excellence Awards for its nine regions in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) announced the nine recipients of the 2023 Regional Administrators of Excellence Awards. St. Michael-Albertville Superintendent Anne-Marie Foucault was announced as the Region 6 award recipient.

The Region Administrator of Excellence Award was established in 1985 and honors nine administrators each year, one each from the nine MASA regions. Region 6 is one of the central Minnesota regions.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments