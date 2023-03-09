STMA Schools superintendent receives Region Administrator of Excellence Award

St. Michael-Albertville Schools Superintendent Anne-Marie Foucault was awarded The Minnesota Association of School Administrators 2023 Region Administrator of Excellence Award for the Association’s Region 6. The Association gives out nine Regional Administrators of Excellence Awards for its nine regions in Minnesota.
The Region Administrator of Excellence Award was established in 1985 and honors nine administrators each year, one each from the nine MASA regions. Region 6 is one of the central Minnesota regions.
The region includes school districts such as St. Michael-Albertville School District, Delano School District, the Elk River School District, Maple Lake School District, Monticello School District, Rockford Area School District, St. Cloud Area School District, Sartell-St. Stephen School District, and more.
Foucault stated that the Region 6 superintendents collaborate and support each other. They call each other about anticipated snow, curriculum, and other topics and issues.
Foucault serves on the Association board and is the representative for District 6, her term is 2022-2024. The award recipient must be an active member of the Association. The MASA members from each region determine who receives their local award.
Administrators who receive the award must have leadership excellence, a willingness to risk, strong communication skills, be a progressive change agent, and have high expectations for themselves and others.
“Somebody in the region nominated me, I don’t know who. Then a group of superintendents chose me. I’m recognized at the state superintendent spring conference,” Foucault said.
The Minnesota Association of School Administrators/Minnesota Administrators for Special Education Spring Conference is March 9-10.
Minnesota Association of School Administrators is an organization made up of Minnesota superintendents, assistant superintendents, state department administrators, college and university professors, and other educators. The organization also serves over 250 retirees who worked at the district level or in administration in the past.
The Association was founded in 1907 as a private nonprofit member service organization. The organization currently has around 650 members.
“A component of what we do is professional learning opportunities for members and the other half is advocating at the state legislature on behalf of public schools,” Minnesota Association of School Administrators and Minnesota Administrators for Special Education Associate for Leadership Support and Communications Dave Christians said.
Minnesota Association of School Administrators has many different committees including the Federal Advocacy Committee which advocates for federal legislative concerns and the Association’s Legislative Committee which focuses on the state legislature. The state legislative committee focuses on local legislative contacts meetings with local elected officials.
The Association’s professional learning opportunities include two annual conferences, a School Finance Academy, masterclasses, a Women’s Leadership Network, the Executive Development Committee, a mentoring program for new superintendents called the Minnesota Association of School Administrator Mentor program, a School Violence Prevention Symposium, and more.
Foucault has been active in many of these committees including the Legislative Finance Subcommittee, the Executive Development Committee, and the Mentor program.
“I’m really honored because I serve with many extraordinary outstanding superintendents and central office leaders that are part of our region. It’s a huge honor and I couldn’t be more humbled to be chosen because there are so many outstanding superintendents,” Foucault said.
