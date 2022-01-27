STMA schools change safe learning plan

Changes to the St. Michael-Albertville School District’s safe learning plan were approved during the school board’s Jan. 18 meeting. The quarantine period for those who have symptoms or receive a positive COVID test will change from 10 days to five in accordance with CDC guidelines released Dec. 27.
The updated guidelines state under ‘Isolating’ — “Students and staff who test positive or have symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, must remain at home for five days from the onset of symptoms or testing date, whichever occurs first. If the symptoms have improved and they have had no fever for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication, they can end isolation after five days and return to school on day six. Students and staff who return on day six are required to wear a face-covering for a five-day period while in a school building. If a face-covering can not be worn properly or the individual refuses to wear a face covering, the staff or student must remain in isolation for the entire 10 days. Parents must contact their child’s building if their child tests positive for COVID-19. Staff must contact their supervisor if they test positive.”
Students and staff are not required to quarantine if exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID, including a family member. Students and staff should stay home if they are ill or have one “more common” symptom and two or more “less common” symptoms.
More common symptoms include fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher; new cough or a cough that gets worse; difficulty/hard time breathing; and new loss of taste or smell.
Less common symptoms include sore throat; nausea; vomiting; diarrhea; chills; muscle pain; extreme fatigue/feeling very tired; new severe/very bad headache; and new nasal congestion/stuffy or runny nose.
The need for the policy change was brought to Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault’s attention by high school senior Emma McAlpine and STMA dance team senior captain a week prior to the school board meeting. McAlpine contracted COVID and was surprised to find that the school required her to stay home for 10 days when she only had symptoms for one day.
“[Isolating for 10 days] was very hard for me,” McAlpine said, addressing the board during its meeting. “I currently have difficult classes at school and missing class can be very stressful. When missing a lot of school everything kind of piles up and makes it harder and overwhelming to make up everything that’s missed. I’m also on the dance team and I had to miss two competitions, which wasn’t only hard on me, but on my team. If the isolation would have been five days, I would have been able to make up things easier and it would have been a little less stressful for me.”
According to Foucault, the change to the guidelines is for those showing mild symptoms to have their isolation period shortened so they can get back to school. She was also hoping that this change would help staff get back into classrooms to help with the current staffing shortages.
“We really think this will help classrooms and that will ultimately help kids,” Foucault said.
Unlike when distance learning was occurring in the previous year, students who are out sick only receive makeup homework packets and no classroom instruction. Absences of students who stay home due to quarantining, or who are in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test result will be recorded as excused absences by the district. Foucault said the 10-day absence from in-person classwork is especially burdensome on kindergarteners and students taking AP classes. Buffalo, Monticello, Elk River and other school districts in the area are following the five-day isolation, five-day masking rules guided by the CDC.
School Board Member Hollee Saville had concerns with the verbiage used in the updated safe learning plan. She noted that she is OK with students and staff coming back after five days if they do not have taste and smell since those are long-term symptoms, but does not condone those with minor symptoms like coughing coming back until 10 days to school due to risk of spreading. Saville wanted the verbiage to strictly state that if a person has symptoms of coughing, running nose, sore throat, fever etc., they should isolate whether their symptoms have “improved” or not.
“The change right now says ‘as the symptoms improve and have no fever for 24 hours [can come back to school]’ and as it’s written right now I can not in good conscience support something that allows someone who has had COVID, and I’ve had it twice, come back coughing and come back with sniffles and runny nose,” Saville said.
Foucault responded that it is in the verbiage that students with symptoms should stay home in an effort to keep everyone healthy. She had taken the policy guidance that Saville was referencing from the CDC, but said they could change the verbiage from ‘improving symptoms’ to ‘no symptoms’ can return to school after the five-day isolation period.
School Board Member Carol Steffens and Chairperson Drew Scherber were not in favor of the ‘no symptoms’ phrasing. Steffens pointed out that for people with allergies having constant signs of symptoms could be normal and that they should go with the CDC guidelines as written.
The updated safe learning plan was approved by the board with the language as presented. The St. Michael-Albertville School District is encouraging students and staff members who are feeling sick and showing symptoms to stay home. To find out more about the safe learning plan go to stma.k12.mn.us., then click on the COVID tab.
