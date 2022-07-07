STMA School District raises meal prices

The St. Michael- Albertville School Board approved a 5-cent increase to meal prices for the 2022-23 school year at its June 20 meeting.
According to Director of Business Services Kris Crocker, the increase is due to the anticipated decline in school lunch participation and food inflation. Participation will likely go down now since schools meals will no longer be free in 2022-23. Meals were funded during the 2021-22 school throughby a federal program.
Board Member Hollee Saville asked Crocker if only raising prices by 5 cents will be enough to keep up with the inflation of food prices. Crocker said it will compensate for inflation because with this new increase, the price has gone up 10 cents since before the 2021-22 school year when students were paying for lunches.
School lunch prices for the 2023 school year will be $2.75 for kindergarten through fourth grade, $2.90 for fifth through 12 grade and $4.25 for adults. The School District is still around 10 or more cents cheaper than surrounding schools such as Buffalo, Monticello and Elk River.
10-year facility maintenance plan
The board also approved the school district’s 10-year facility maintenance plan. The plan was presented to the board by Crocker, who highlighted each year’s projected facility expenses and revenue from 2023 to 2032.
The plan estimates that the school will spend around $1 million in 2023 on facility maintenance. Approximately $80,000 is estimated to be spent on roof maintenance, $50,000 on electrical and $233,500 on fire safety. In 2024 maintenance costs are estimated to cost around $1.4 million with some estimated expenses including $46,000 on plumbing, $88,000 on electrical and $92,000 on fire safety.
In each of the next 10 years, the plan estimates the district will spend $1 million to $3 million in maintenance fees, depending on the type of upkeep projects that need to be completed. The highest expenses are expected in 2028, at approximately $3 million, and 2032 is expected to have the least at $800,000.
Revenues in 2023 are projected around $1.6 million. Revenue is estimated to increase by around $100,000 each year to around $2.4 million in 2032.
Technology plan agreement
The board also approved the technology plan agreement and fees for the 2023 school year. The plan as approved allows for students in grades 7 through 12 to collect a Chromebook from the school district to use for school work. The plan also if the Chromebooks are damaged in any way will need to be paid for by the individual who checked out the Chromebook from the district.
Fees vary depending on the damage. Damage to the exterior case will cost $55 to the user, $15 for a lost or damaged power charger, $50 for a broken screen, $45 for replacement of the keyboard and $250 for replacement of the entire Chromebook whether it was lost, stolen or had irreparable damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.