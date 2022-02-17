STMA School District looks to cut up to $1.4M from budget

(Photo courtesy of St. Michael- Albertville school district)
Twelve student artists were honored for their art being chosen to be displayed in the district office starting Feburary until May. Left to Right, front row: Fifth-grader Megan Gisinger, third-grader Lukas Dobyns, four-year-old Zachary Lenneman, second-grader Scarlett Holste, second-grader Milan Ngasa, kindergartener Kathleen Nguyen and fifth-grader Jeremi Thomas. Left to Right, back row: 12th-grader Katherine Bradt, 12th-grader Brock Apold. Not pictured 11th-grader Praise Hanson, sixth-grader Sophia Kingdom, sixth-grader Lucas Laingen.
Photo courtesy of St. Michael- Albertville school district
The St. Michael- Albertville School Board approved a resolution directing administration to make recommendations that would reduce $1.3 million to $1.4 million from its 2022-2023 budget. The reduction will come from cuts in programs and positions.
These cuts come after a failed operating levy request that went to voters in November.
Board Member Hollee Saville asked if Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault and the district will be searching for new revenue in their recommendations, as well as reductions to make up the $1.4 million shortfall. According to Foucault, revenue will be amongst the recommendations the school district will be looking into.
Foucault and the school district administration will be working budget cuts and revenue recommendations for the next month and will bring them to the financial advisory committee March 2, and then to the school board March 14.
Referral Program
The St. Michael-Albertville School Board approved a pilot program and a Memorandum of Understanding with the Service Employees International Union Representatives and the Service Employees International Union Representative Staff on an incentive program for substitute teachers and maintenance workers.
The incentive program allows permanent school support and maintenance staff, employed for more than 20 hours per week, to be eligible for a $500 referral incentive after their referee is hired. Those who are referred must have not been hired previously in the last calendar year. The incentive program will be effective until Dec. 31, 2023.
Foucault explained to the council that the agreement allows only one referral for maintenance staff that can be cashed in and four for substitute teacher referrals. The five referral payouts will cost the school district $2,500 in total.
“This program is quite creative,” Foucault said. “If you asked me a few years ago if I was in favor of this I probably would have not been, we did not have $2,500, but when I know we have 20-plus absences during the day and we’re doing all we can to keep our kids in person and support our buildings.”
Saville agreed with Foucault that the need of the students outweighed the cost of the program. The board approved the pilot program.
Other
The school board at its meeting honored art students within its schools. Each art teacher in the district was asked to choose one piece of artwork to display in the district office from February through May. Twelve students were honored for their artwork.
