STMA School District is expected to cut $1.32 million

St. Michael-Albertville School Board met March 14 for a work session to consider budget reductions for 2022-23.
The board will vote March 21 on budget cuts totaling $1.32 million.
Feb. 13 the board directed the administration to make recommendations that would reduce $1.3 million to $1.4 million from the budget. These cuts come after a failed operating levy request that went to voters in November. Kris Crocker, director of business services, presented the administration’s recommendations to the board.
The board discussed staff reduction, including three teachers from Albertville Primary, decreasing the building supply budget by $63,000, decreasing paraprofessional support staff by $40,000 and deferring maintenance projects that would equate to $135,000. The expenditure reductions recommended by the administration total $978,000.
According to Foucault, they hope that some teacher retirements and resignations will align with staffing reductions. The previous year, due to budget cuts from a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, 70 positions were cut from the budget.
The district is also looking to increase fees to increase revenue, including raising credit card processing fees, along with fee increases for middle and high school activity fees, facility and field rentals, high school parking passes, adult activity season passes and open enrollment transportation fees. The total revenue opportunities within the proposed budget cuts are estimated to be around $474,000.
While the increase for activity fees is significant – $100 at the high school level and $75 for middle school activities – according to Activities Director Keith Cornell increase to activities will not be higher than surrounding districts.
Board Member Carol Steffens asked if the administration is worried fewer students will participate in activities due to affordability. Crocker said it is a possibility and revenue numbers anticipate a 10% decrease in participation. Board Member Hollee Saville added that those who are worried about not being able to pay the possible increase in fees should contact the school and look into signing up for free and reduced lunch, since those who are registered for the program are exempt from paying activity fees. The administration is looking at increasing participation in free and reduced lunches to add revenue. Even though all school lunches are free right now, those who qualify for free and reduced lunches can still sign up, which allows the school to receive more state and federal funding.
An increase in enrollment to STMA’s online schooling from outside the district would also increase revenue. Principal Mark Jansen of STMA Online is on the agenda to be speaking about a progress report and prospects of STMA Online at the March 21 meeting.
