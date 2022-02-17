STMA school district faces substitute shortages

Staffing shortages are plaguing almost all businesses across the nation. St. Michael-Albertville School District is no exception and has seen a shortage of substitutes throughout the school year for positions including teachers, paraprofessionals, food service, maintenance workers and transportation.
“The shortage is statewide, it is chronic,” Director of Administrative Services Douglas Birk said. “We understand that [the school’s] primary mission is to deliver instruction to kids. We place that as our highest priority, but it’s chronic. It’s partially COVID related, but not entirely.”
To alleviate the shortage, the St. Michael-Albertville School District has had other teachers, administration, directors or other coordinators cover classrooms when a teacher is absent.
In an effort to stay competitive during these staffing shortages, the school district has added permanent float positions for those who want a more consistent work week instead of the normal subbing short-term positions. Substitute teachers are paid a daily rate, which has been raised to stay competitive, effective Feb. 1, from $140 to $165 a day for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
Birk believes the staffing shortage will not go away with local school district changes alone, but that legislature in the spring should address the staffing issues.
“There is a lot of discussion of what the legislature is going to do to alleviate the [staffing shortage] issue and we just have to hope that they provide some relief because I think all school districts are struggling,” Birk said.
How to become a substitute
Becoming a substitute requires either a teaching degree or a substitute teaching license through the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board. The licensing fee costs $90 and takes about 30 days to receive. Applicants must also have a four-year bachelor’s degree of any kind – an education degree is not required.
Those who wish to be a paraprofessional substitute do not need a four-year degree or a substitute teaching license. Substitute teacher applicants must apply through the St. Michael-Albertville School District with a cover letter, resume, college transcript and proof of licensing.
The school district will complete a background check on applicants.
Once hired as a substitute teacher, all training will be done on the job. Hours are flexible, with substitutes able to pick assignments through SmartFind, an automated substitute system. Substitutes may pick as many or as few days they wish to work. Substitutes are also allowed to choose which classrooms and grades they prefer through the system.
“No one is penalized and there’s no expectation, minus if they accept an assignment, they need to show up,” Birk said.
St. Michael resident Jennifer Treptau has been substituting with the St. Michael-Albertville School District for two years and is currently working almost exclusively with the high school as a float teacher where her two daughters (12th and ninth graders) go to school.
“I love being in the same school as both of my girls,” Treptau said. “My favorite part of substitute teaching is definitely the people. The staff at the [high school] are all so amazing. Both the administration and teaching staff are very welcoming and so helpful. I also really enjoy the variety that subbing gives. One day I’ll be in a quiet social studies class and the next I’ll be in the middle of an ultimate frisbee game in the dome.”
Treptau started substitute teaching during 2020 after losing her office job. She planned to only substitute teach for a year, but after having a great time at the schools she decided to continue. She also found a love for working in the special education environment and has been able to work there quite a lot since her preferences are taken into account as a substitute.
When substitute teachers start their assignment they will check into the front office, where they will be given a folder with a detailed lesson plan for the day. Even though there is not any training before starting in a classroom, Human Resources Specialist Grace Sawatzke believes that it should not be overwhelming for substitute teachers on their first assignment.
“Our administration and teachers are very helpful,” Sawatzke said. “It should be a very welcoming environment and the staff in the building are very helpful.”
Treptau’s advice for those who might be going into substitute teaching for the first time is to not believe stereotypes that people might hear about substitute teachers not being treated well.
“The overwhelming majority of students at [St. Michael-Albertville High School] are polite and considerate,” Treptau said. “Genuinely nice kids and pleasant to be around and get to know. That’s another plus to subbing - you are able to get to know a wide variety of students throughout so many different classes.”
Birk and Sawatzke encourage all those who wish to be a substitute to become one to help the shortages and students.
“Substitutes are an essential part of the district,” Birk said. “Quality substitutes are an important component of a quality school district. You can in a very short time make a very positive difference.”
For more information on substitute teaching contact Grace Sawatzke at jennifertr@mystma.org or 763-497-6532.
