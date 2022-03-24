STMA School District eliminates $1.32M from budget

St. Michael-Albertville School Board approved a $1.32 million reduction to the 2022-23 budget at its March 21 meeting. The amount that was originally proposed to be cut to the board at the work session meeting March 14 was around $1.4 million.
Feb. 13, the board directed the administration to make recommendations that would reduce $1.3 million to $1.4 million from the budget. These cuts come after a failed operating levy request that went to voters last November. Kris Crocker, director of business services, presented the administration’s recommendations to the board.
On March 21, the board discussed staff reductions, including three teachers, decreasing the building supply budget by $63,500, decreasing paraprofessional support staff by $40,000 and deferring maintenance projects that would equate to $135,000. The expenditure reductions recommended by the administration total $903,500.
The district is also looking to increase fees to add revenue, including raising credit card processing fees, doubling middle and high school activity fees, increasing facility and field rentals, high school parking passes, adult activity season passes and open enrollment transportation fees. The total revenue opportunities within the proposed budget cuts are estimated to be around $474,000.
Originally, the board thought that budget cuts would be higher. But extra funds came to the district from a one-time $1.1 million federal COVID grant and regaining 300 students in enrollment, to keep more teachers on staff.
According to superintendent Ann Marie Foucault, out of the three full time educators who would be eliminated, two would be probationary educators and one would be a tenured educator who has been offered another job at a different school district building. Since budget cuts started in 2020, 71 teaching positions have been eliminated.
“It’s not an option not to make budget reductions tonight, so we have to do something,” Board Member Larry Sorensen said. “This is the third time in the past two years and it doesn’t get easier. It’s not a fun chair to be in. It affects people, it affects kids, it affects the community.”
Nine St. Michael-Albertville residents, ranging from students, parents and school district staff spoke at the meeting, asking for fewer teachers to be cut and for the district to focus more on adding revenue.
The board acknowledged that without the COVID funds, next school year they may have to cut $2.8 million from the 2023-24 school year budget.
A way for the school district to solve their financial problems, besides another levy discussed by the board, is legislative action from state level.
“We don’t create a product that generates revenue,” Board Member Carol Steffens said of the school district. “It takes us 12 years to give a product that goes out into the world. So we get our funding from the state or the federal [governments] and their funding program is so flawed. We’re working hard to change that, but it seems to be taking forever.”
For more information on the St. Michael- Albertville 2022-23 budget cuts go to bit.ly/36CKPZs. For more information on legislative action visit bit.ly/3wIU3Pd.
