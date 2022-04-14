Earlier this year, St. Michael-Albertville School District Activities Director Keith Cornell was named the Minnesota Activities Director of the Year for AA schools.
Whether it’s athletics, theater, band or the variety of other clubs and activities that the School District offers, Cornell is behind it all, supporting staff and students.
“One of my biggest goals is to make sure every kid feels valued and every program feels valued,” Cornell said about making sure he tries and goes to all school events and programs. “Their passion is really important to them, so I think it has to be important to me and us as a district.”
Cornell was awarded the Regional Activities Director of the Year for a AA School last October, because of that, he went on to the national awards, beating out eight other AA regions’ activity directors.
“Keith cares deeply for our community, school and students,” St. Michael-Albertville High School Principal John Reeves said. “He values our students as scholars first while recognizing the powerful platform that activities have in impacting the lives of our students. In the past year, STMA High School has hosted MSHSL state tournaments for wrestling and track and field. These events take a tremendous amount of time and effort to organize and both could not have been done without the committed oversight of Director Cornell. He is humble in his approach and makes decisions based on what is best for students. He sets the standard for Activities Director’s and we are proud that he is a member of our team at STMA High School.”
While Cornell does recognize his the hard work, he attributes his achievements to other activity directors mentoring him and all the support within the community, especially for all the state events that the district hosted last year.
“Our facilities are amazing, but our people are better and I think that’s how you’re able to pull off some of the things we’re able to do,” Cornell said. “I try to tell everyone that yes it’s nice that I won this award, but I think of it as a community award, and all the people who work within our activities department, hopefully, they take it as a recognition of themselves as well because it’s not all me, it’s not a one-person job, it’s a huge community of people trying to do good things for kids.”
Even though Cornell has been the activities director for only five years, he has been with the St. Michael-Albertville School District for 22 years. He was a math teacher, tennis, football and weight lifting coach for 17 years.
“I have worked with Mr. Cornell since 2001 and each interaction I have had with him affirms my belief that he is an extremely dedicated educator who continuously does what is best for students,” Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault said. “In my 30 years in the education arena, I have never met someone who works as hard as Keith Cornell. Likewise, I have never encountered an individual who possesses more integrity and commitment to students than Mr. Cornell. His enthusiasm, extraordinary work ethic and “can do” attitude is contagious and his ability to ignite positive change is admirable.”
Growing up, Cornell said he would never go into teaching but he found his passion in it after getting into the field and being mentored by former Activities Director Brian Benson, who retired in 2017. He also accredits his wife and kids for being a huge support in his life.
“My kids are the same age as some of these kids, so some of these kids I’ve known since they were 5, 6, 7 years old, coached some of them when they were in elementary, so its a lot of fun to watch [them grow],” Cornell said. “It’s not why I do my job. We don’t do our job for the wins and loses of a scoreboard, we do it to teach them life lessons and to teach them things they can carry with them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.